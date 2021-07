Special interest groups across the country are working to stall the growth of rooftop solar, according to a new report released last week by Environment America Research & Policy Center and U.S. PIRG Education Fund. In particular, utilities are maneuvering to end or drastically alter the popular policy of “net metering,” which ensures that solar panel owners in 40 states and Washington D.C. receive fair compensation for the clean energy they supply to the electric grid, said the groups.