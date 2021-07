June 24, 2021 - The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for families, especially those who lost a loved one to the virus. This unexpected and sometimes sudden loss places not only an emotional toll but a financial one on family members. Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, family members can apply for financial assistance to cover the cost of losing a loved one to COVID-19. Since its launch in April 2021, nearly 2,500 FEMA employees continue to manually review applications and work with each applicant.