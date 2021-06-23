Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

atlanticcitynews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperMeat has produced meat-free chicken which diners claim tastes like the real thing. Tasters in Israel said the "cultured chicken" was very similar to regular chicken. The company has the capacity to produce hundreds of kilogrammes per week. It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but diners in Israel...

www.atlanticcitynews.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israelis#Chickens#Good Food#Healthy Food#Cultured Meat#Food Drink#Supermeat#Afp#Vegetarian#Jewish#Chief Rabbinate Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AgricultureSeattle Times

Tyson Foods Recalls 8.5 Million Pounds of Frozen Chicken

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken that may have been contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The voluntary recall was issued after USDA investigators were notified last month about two people who had been sickened with listeriosis, the department said in a statement Saturday.
Phys.org

More filling? Tastes great? How flies, and maybe people, choose their food

Flies have discriminating taste. Like a gourmet perusing a menu, they spend much of their time seeking sweet nutritious calories and avoiding bitter, potentially toxic food. But what happens in their brains when they make these food choices?. Yale researchers discovered an interesting way to find out. They tricked them.
Food SafetyPosted by
Hot 104.7

Tyson Fully-Cooked Chicken Recall

Bad timing for this recall as thousands of American's will be eating chicken - along with the hot dogs and burgers. Tyson Foods, along with the United States Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), have announced a nationwide recall of fully cooked chicken products. The recall comes from...
RecipesTODAY.com

Za'atar Chicken Schnitzel with Israeli Salad

One of my favorite crispy chicken preparations, schnitzel is a perfect weeknight dish, since only a short list of mostly basic pantry ingredients is required. I always understood this simple breaded cutlet to be popular German and Austrian fare (and that Italians have a version, too). It wasn't until I went to Israel in my late teens, to travel and work on a kibbutz, that I learned it's ubiquitous there, as well — brought to the country by Eastern European immigrants. My fellow kibbutzniks made many variations, but the Middle Eastern rendition was the one I loved most. To recreate it is easy, thanks to the relatively widespread availability of za'atar. Served with a crisp, bright Israeli salad, it's equally at home on a dinner plate as it is packed into a pita with a spoonful of hummus and a drizzle of hot sauce.
AgriculturePhys.org

Organic foods not always free from pesticides

As consumers, we've been conditioned to believe that organic foods are free from hormones and pesticides. Walk into any supermarket, you will find fresh produce, canned foods, poultry, and even personal hygiene products labelled as 'organic'. But what does buying organic produce really mean?. Food and health expert, Associate Professor...
Food & Drinksslashdot.org

San Francisco Startup Hopes to Open Sushi Bar Serving Lab-Grown Salmon

Is this in some way more efficient than farming salmon? If not, is the purpose here to get rid of the "suffering" of the animals in pens?. I was wondering this too. Salmon is easily farmed, and though early salmon farming in developing countries was mismanaged, today's farms in places like ultra-green New Zealand produce salmon that is identical to wild caught.
Restaurantsstjohnsource.com

More STX Restaurants: Savor a Taste of St. Croix with Local Food Restaurants

Local eateries on St. Croix bring a melting pot of mouthwatering Caribbean flavors and delicacies. Even through the pandemic, new eateries, and a few restaurants that have been in existence for years, continued to feed the community. This is a testament to the resiliency of business owners to thrive even through adversity.
Food & Drinksecowatch.com

18 Chefs Promoting Biodiversity For a Healthier Planet

It's hard to fathom, but the world has lost two thirds of its wildlife species in the last 50 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund. And the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization finds that today, nine species make up 66 percent of the world's total crop production. But research shows that diverse crops are more resilient to climate change, pests, and diseases, while supporting soil health and helping wildlife thrive. In an effort to protect biodiversity and the environment, chefs around the world are highlighting ingredients from their local communities.
RecipesPosted by
Cancer Health

Apricot Chicken

I adore apricots. I wait all summer for them to arrive so that I can bite into them or cook them into the more usual pies and desserts. Dessert aside; apricots have a tart sweetness that makes them a perfect accompaniment to meat too, particularly chicken. This easy Apricot Chicken recipe has a distinct Middle Eastern flavor, and is a wonderful way to get to eat fresh apricots if you’re on an antimicrobial or neutropenic diet. The chicken is broiled surrounded by fresh apricots and red onion, then glazed with a spicy apricot sauce. The fresh broiled apricots and onions form a delicious chutney-like sauce with the juices from the glaze that is perfect with plain couscous or a rice pilaf.
Grocery & Supermaketmagnoliareporter.com

Dollar General promises to place more vegetables in stores

Dollar General has partnered with Feeding America and made a $1 million donation to the organization. The goal is to provide access to food resources in rural and otherwise underserved communities. The company also plans to offer produce in up to 10,000 communities over the next several years, with a...
AgricultureNews Slashdot

Meat Grown in Israeli Bioreactors May Be Coming to American Diners

"An Israeli startup wants to replace chicken coops, barns and slaughterhouses with bioreactors to churn out cell-based meat for American diners," reports Bloomberg:. Future Meat Technologies Ltd. is in talks with U.S. regulators to start offering its products in restaurants by the end of next year. The company has just opened what it calls the world's first industrial cellular meat facility, which will be able to produce 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) a day. "From the get-go, our main focus was around scaling up and reducing cost in order to have a commercially viable product," Chief Executive Officer Rom Kshuk said in an interview... Since the first prototypes, startups have cut costs by 99% and if consumers take to these products, the market could reach $25 billion by 2030, McKinsey & Co. said in a report last week. But to compete with conventional meat, costs need to be slashed even further.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

San Francisco is Getting the World’s First Lab-grown Sushi Bar

San Francisco-based aquaculture startup Wildtype plans to serve slaughter-free, sushi-grade salmon at the world's first lab-grown sushi bar. The sushi bar hopes to change harmful fishing practices common in the market by providing a cruelty-free menu. The start-up company uses a small number of fish cells to develop nearly 200,000 pounds of lab-grown fish per year. By duplicating the fish cells, the startup discovered a way to produce sushi-grade fish without taking it from the ocean.
Food SafetyNewsbug.info

SCHROEDER: How to deal with chicken and food poisoning

Americans eat more chicken every year than any other meat. Chicken can be a nutritious choice, but raw chicken is often contaminated with campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with salmonella and clostridium perfringens bacteria. If you eat undercooked chicken or other foods or beverages contaminated by raw chicken or its juices,...
Orange County, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Take a tasting tour with OC’s Vietnamese food influencer

Food influencer Connie Bang-Co Aboubakare’s not-so-secret passion is introducing foodies to Orange County’s places under the radar. She posts on Instagram (@occomestibles) and recreates authentic meals at home, which she shares with her 101,000 followers. “I love taking people to Little Saigon,” says Aboubakare, a first-generation Vietnamese American who loved...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘No-kill meals’ made from lab-grown meat promise huge environmental and ethical benefits. What are the downsides?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. We have pescatarians, vegans, flexitarians, locavores and of course vegetarians. But what’s the word for those of us who make the choice to eat meat not raised on a farm or slaughtered in an abattoir, but grown in a lab? Perhaps the “cytovore”, consumer of cells.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Future Shapers: Food and Drink

Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.
HealthPosted by
Mashed

How Sounds Influence The Way Foods Taste

It's no secret that sounds have a tremendous impact on the way we eat. We know the louder the background noise in a restaurant, the less likely we are to order healthy food options, and vice versa. We also know that listening to downtempo music makes us more likely to eat slowly (via Journal of Consumer Research). But what if sound could do more than just push us toward certain diet decisions? What if, for instance, hearing a certain song could actually make your ice cream taste sweeter? Or playing the sounds of ocean waves in your ear could make your kale taste as yummy as cookies?
LifestyleHuffingtonPost

22 Kitchen Products Reviewers Say Made Their Food Taste Better

Most struggling home cooks are willing to try just about anything that can enhance the flavor of their favorite dishes. If you’re here reading this right now, let’s make a fair assumption that you feel the same way. We rounded up some wonderful items that reviewers have said made their food taste better. From delicious seasonings to kitchen gadgets (like the air fryer, of course), you’re going to want to try these flavor-enhancing products ASAP.