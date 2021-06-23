Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

"An Israeli startup wants to replace chicken coops, barns and slaughterhouses with bioreactors to churn out cell-based meat for American diners," reports Bloomberg:. Future Meat Technologies Ltd. is in talks with U.S. regulators to start offering its products in restaurants by the end of next year. The company has just opened what it calls the world's first industrial cellular meat facility, which will be able to produce 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) a day. "From the get-go, our main focus was around scaling up and reducing cost in order to have a commercially viable product," Chief Executive Officer Rom Kshuk said in an interview... Since the first prototypes, startups have cut costs by 99% and if consumers take to these products, the market could reach $25 billion by 2030, McKinsey & Co. said in a report last week. But to compete with conventional meat, costs need to be slashed even further.