Zagreb [Croatia], July 3 (ANI): Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand provided encouragement to Olympic-bound Indian shooters here at Zagreb, Croatia. Chess wizard Anand met the shooting contingent at the Ambassador's dinner at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb on Friday"King of 64 squares @vishy64theking provided encouragement to the @Tokyo2020 bound indianshootingteam at the Ambassador's dinner at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb on Friday. We thank the Champion," tweeted the official handle of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).