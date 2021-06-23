Cancel
Dike leads Orlando City SC against Inter Miami CF after 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Orlando City SC (5-1-3) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-5-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +177, Orlando City SC +144, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daryl Dike leads Orlando City SC into a matchup with Inter Miami CF after a two-goal performance against San Jose.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Miami, FLchatsports.com

Inter Miami honors victims of condo collapse ahead of Orlando City rivalry match

Inter Miami honored the victims and survivors of the Surfside condo building collapse ahead of the team’s rivalry match against Orlando City on Friday. The club donated $10,000 to the Surfside Support Fund, which will benefit those affected by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building. Players and coaches also wore black armbands to pay respect to the community and those affected by the tragedy.
MLSMiami Herald

Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake against Seattle following 2-goal showing

Real Salt Lake (3-1-3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6-0-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -198, Real Salt Lake +552, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with Seattle after totaling two goals against Vancouver. The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall during the...
Premier Leaguenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daryl Dike's brace propels Orlando City to victory over Quakes

Daryl Dike scored a pair of goals in his first start of the season and Orlando City cruised to a 5-0 victory over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night. Nani added his team-leading fifth goal from the penalty spot and assisted both of Dike's goals as Orlando won its second in a row and fifth in the last seven games.
Nashville, TNFOX Sports

Haakenson leads Nashville SC into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

CF Montreal (3-3-3) vs. Nashville SC (3-1-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT. LINE: Nashville SC -150, Montreal +464, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Montreal after Luke Haakenson registered two goals against Toronto FC. Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while...
MLSchatsports.com

Storylines | City vs. Inter Miami CF

With the assist on Benji Michel’s first goal of the evening on Tuesday night, Chris Mueller tied former Lions’ captain Kaká for the Club’s all-time assist record, tallying the 22nd helper of his professional career. Mueller has now tallied 41 goal contributions since being drafted sixth-overall at the 2018 MLS SuperDraft with 19 goals to add, currently tied for the team lead with four assists this campaign.
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Know Your Opponent | Inter Miami CF

Fresh off a 5-0 beatdown of San Jose, Orlando City (5-1-3, 18 pts) head down to Fort Lauderdale to take on rivals Inter Miami (2-5-2, 8 pts) in the first Florida Derby of 2021. The game is set to kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on FS1. Local radio coverage will be available from 7:30 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami’s appeal of Gregore’s red card denied; midfielder suspended vs. Orlando City

Brazilian defensive midfielder Gregore will be suspended for Inter Miami CF’s home match against in-state rival Orlando City on Friday after MLS denied Miami’s appeal of Gregore’s red card in Saturday’s road loss to D.C. United. The league announced its decision on Wednesday afternoon, with the appeal being reviewed by The Independent Review Panel, which consists of one representative from the ...
MLSPosted by
SPORTbible

Nani Scores Unreal Winner For Orlando City vs Inter Miami

Luis Nani reminded everyone of his genius with a brilliant winner for Orlando City vs Inter Miami in the Florida derby on Friday night. MLS has been known as a place for players to go and finish their careers with one final swansong, and some of them take it more seriously than others.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Closes Out Three-Game Week at Inter Miami CF on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 24, 2021) - Orlando City SC (5-1-3, 18 points) closes out a busy week of match play, set to play its third contest in seven days with a visit to Inter Miami CF (2-5-2, 8 points) on Friday, June 25. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orlando City faces Inter Miami in second year of in-state rivalry

Orlando City returns to Fort Lauderdale to write the second chapter in its newfound rivalry with Inter Miami on Friday, facing off against the in-state rival at 8 p.m. ET. The match will create the most hostile road environment for the Lions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. DRV PNK stadium will be open at full capacity to Inter Miami fans, and the stadium is sold out to a crowd of 18,000 fans.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Final Score 2-1 as Lions Complete Comeback to Drop Herons

A tired-looking Orlando City team withstood some lumps in their third match in a week but goals by Chris Mueller and Nani brought the Lions back from a 1-0 deficit to win for the first time at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Orlando (6-1-3, 21 points) earned all nine possible points in a difficult stretch of three matches in an eight-day span, finishing it off by keeping rival Inter Miami (2-6-2, 8 points) winless at home on the season.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Friday night Tropic Thunder match-up between Orlando City (5-1-3, 18 points) and the team’s Publix Enemies, Inter Miami CF (2-5-2, 8 points), at the nearly vowel-lessly named DRV PNK Stadium. It’s the first of three scheduled meetings this season and the only one set in South Florida. The Herons will visit Exploria Stadium on Aug. 4 and 27.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Lions Secure Nine-Point Week with 2-1 Win Over Inter Miami CF

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla (June 25, 2021) - Orlando City SC (6-1-3, 21 points) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat intrastate foe Inter Miami CF (2-6-2, 8 points), 2-1, at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night. With the win, the Lions secured their third win in a span of seven days, a feat accomplished for the first-time in Club history, while the victory marked the first time in the series the visiting team took all three points.
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami missing ‘details’, Blaise Matuidi’s best game of the season and other takeaways from loss to Orlando City

Inter Miami CF dropped their fourth consecutive match with their 2-1 loss to Orlando City SC Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in front of a sold-out home crowd of 17,926 fans. For a moment, it looked like Inter Miami were going to claim victory over their in-state rival thanks to a score by Gonzalo Higuaín in the 67th minute to put Miami up 1-0, but Orlando City notched two goals in the game’s ...