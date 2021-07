Breene Murphy is the Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at Carbon Collective. We are already experiencing climate change. There have been extended or more severe fire seasons in the Western United States, Nepal and Australia (paywall) that many experts attribute to climate change. According to a 2016 NASA article, a recent drought in the Middle East was likely the worst in the last 900 years. The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has expressed the benefit of reducing our emissions by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reaching “net zero” by 2050 in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C. That will likely require large-scale mobilization, which includes brands.