INDIANAPOLIS – The Fishers baseball team fell just short of winning a second state championship, but the future still looks bright for the Tigers. Fishers battled it out with Jasper Tuesday night at Victory Field in the IHSAA Class 4A state finals. One inning made the difference, and it was the third inning. That’s when the Wildcats scored all three of their runs, and they rode it to a 3-1 win over the Tigers.