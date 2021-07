Do you remember when? Do you remember when you could go in the Sweet Shoppe located in the middle of the Main Street block downtown and get a Cherry Coke? Man, they were good. There was a real soda fountain where the clerk would draw a nickel Coke from the tap and then add a squirt of cherry to give it that certain twang that made it a special treat. The Sweet Shoppe was the gathering place after school, and the boys and girls could spend an hour just sipping on their five-cent Cokes and discussing the romances of the day. I can only wonder how much profit Mr. Cook made from this free-spending group.