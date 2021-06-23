First 50 speakers signed up for AHIC 2021 in Dubai

Queensland Resort Dunk Island Acquired at AUD20 Million in Australia. Australia-based Upsense Media Capital has announced their AUD20 million acquisition of the freehold Dunk Island. Situated in the outskirts of Queensland, the island was previously a tourism icon in Queensland and is divided into three areas: A national park, a freehold-developmental region, and a council-owned area that is used for camping. The freehold area once featured the Dunk Island Resort, a 160-key upscale family resort that featured multiple restaurants, a tennis court, a golf course, and a day spa. Other leftover facilities on the island include a mainland power connection grid, perpetual water supply systems, extensive utility infrastructure, and a commercial-ready sealed airstrip. Upsense Media Capital Managing General Partner, Mark Spillane, mentioned that he is looking forward to working with the local community, regional and state government, and other key stakeholders in developing Dunk Island into a sustainable and iconic Australian asset.