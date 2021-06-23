Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

First 50 speakers signed up for AHIC 2021 in Dubai

hospitalitynet.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai, UAE - The region’s leading hospitality investment conference, AHIC, has confirmed the first 50 speakers for this year’s event, being held live and in-person from September 20-22, 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. John Pagano, CEO, The Red Sea Development Company and Amaala; Samih Sawiris, chairman, Orascom Hotel and...

www.hospitalitynet.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samih Sawiris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Management#Marriott International#Radisson Hotel Group#Hotels#Ahic 2021#Public Investment Fund#Kasada Capital Management#Emea Evp#Hilton#Ihg#Kerten Hospitality#Mea#Milllenium Copthorne#F B#Drake Morgan#White Rabbit Fund#Operating Partner#Bench#Advisory Board#Shic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Joined Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek as Chief Engineer

Syed Ali has joined the renowned Radisson property from Voco hotel, Al Khobar, as he marks 10 years in the hotel industry. Syed Ali, joins Radisson Hotel Group as Chief engineer of Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, and brings a wealth of experience to the role. Previously based in Saudi Arabia, Syed has worked in the hotel industry across the UAE for over 10 years, with 7 years of experience in resorts and 3 pre-openings. Syed joins as Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek begin renovation works to complete the refurbishment of the historical property.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Major Mideast bourses gain as Dubai eases

On Sunday, a basket of Gulf bourses had wrapped up the session in a riant complexion with Abu Dhabi’s main index stretching out gains for a fifth straight session in a row as International Holding soared more than 28 per cent since listing of a unit back in June 27, however, Dubai’s main index slid following a sharp downturn in property stocks and financials.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Emirates Reopens Its Premium First-Class Lounge In Dubai

Today, Emirates announced it would be reopening its first class lounge in Concourse B at Dubai International Airport. The lounge was previously closed due to the pandemic. However, as international travel demand increases, Emirates believes now is the time to reopen. Like many airlines and airports, Emirates shut down its...
Middle Eastairlinegeeks.com

Saudi Arabia Plans To Develop New Megacarrier

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been embarking on a modernization process that is aimed at upgrading all the infrastructure in the country to attract tourism and trade flows and develop local businesses. The country has recently introduced a new visa-free system to facilitate the influx of foreign visitors and has completed a $7.2 billion expansion for the busiest airport in the country, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Abu Dhabi cancels $3 bln airport terminal contract, sources say

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state-owned airport operator has cancelled a contract with a consortium which was building a 10.8 billion dirham ($2.94 billion) terminal at the emirate's main airport, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The group, which comprises United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec, Turkey's TAV...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi extends gains as Dubai eases

July 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market ended higher on Sunday, extending gains for a fifth straight session as International Holding (IHC) continued its rise following the listing of a unit, while Dubai's main index slipped. IHC's market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams ($54.92 billion) last week, making it...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Appoints Eamonn Ferrin as VP of International Business

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the appointment of Eamonn Ferrin as Vice President of International Business in a bid to strengthen its sales strategy. The cruise line has announced this in a press release. According to the cruise line, Ferrin will oversee Norwegian’s sales efforts outside of the U.S. and...
LifestyleSKIFT

Saudi Arabia Plans Airline Expansion in Continued Tourism Push

It’s a strategically timed move as the region’s giants, Emirates and Qatar Airways, face a long road to recovery post-pandemic. Saudi Arabia plans to target international transit passenger traffic with its new national airline, going head-to-head with Gulf giants Emirates and Qatar Airways and opening up a new front in simmering regional competition.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to target international transit passenger traffic with its new national airline, going head-to-head with Gulf giants Emirates and Qatar Airways and opening up a new front in simmering regional competition. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing economic diversification to wean...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin Fund makes Nasdaq Dubai debut in first for Middle East

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Bitcoin Fund debuted on Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday, becoming the Middle East’s first listed cryptocurrency fund. The fund, which was listed by Canadian digital asset management firm 3iQ on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year, has roughly $1.5 billion in assets under management and plans to manage double that next year.
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

AHIC unveils speaker line-up ahead of 2021 event

The leading hospitality investment conference in the Middle East, AHIC, has confirmed the first 50 speakers for the annual event. The show is this year being held live and in-person from September 20-22 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company and Amaala;...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Marks First Property In Koh Samui, Thailand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, the first Hyatt hotel on Thailand's southern resort island. Located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng, eight minutes from the airport, the 140-room resort is built around more than 600 protected Yang Na and coconut trees, offering guests a private retreat nestled within the lush embrace of nature, with direct access to a semi-private beach.
Asiahospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts To Unveil Premium voco Hotels Brand To South Korea

IHG Hotels & Resorts and Seraphim Development are proud to announce a landmark partnership to sign the first voco™ hotel in South Korea. The new-build 280-room urban resort voco Pyeongtaek City will also be the first upscale international hotel brand in Gyeonggi-do province when it welcomes guests in 2023. The...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 2 July 2021

Queensland Resort Dunk Island Acquired at AUD20 Million in Australia. Australia-based Upsense Media Capital has announced their AUD20 million acquisition of the freehold Dunk Island. Situated in the outskirts of Queensland, the island was previously a tourism icon in Queensland and is divided into three areas: A national park, a freehold-developmental region, and a council-owned area that is used for camping. The freehold area once featured the Dunk Island Resort, a 160-key upscale family resort that featured multiple restaurants, a tennis court, a golf course, and a day spa. Other leftover facilities on the island include a mainland power connection grid, perpetual water supply systems, extensive utility infrastructure, and a commercial-ready sealed airstrip. Upsense Media Capital Managing General Partner, Mark Spillane, mentioned that he is looking forward to working with the local community, regional and state government, and other key stakeholders in developing Dunk Island into a sustainable and iconic Australian asset.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Vaccines And Digital Solutions To Ease Travel Restrictions

According to the newest edition of the Travel Restrictions Report from the United Nations specialized agency for tourism, as of 1 June, 29% of all destinations worldwide have their borders completely closed to international tourism. Of these, more than half have been completely closed to tourists for since May 2020 or longer, with the majority of these belonging to the Small Island Development States of Asia and the Pacific. In comparison, just three destinations (Albania, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic) are completely open to tourists, with no restrictions now in place.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 2 July 2021

LaSalle acquires the NH Collection Gran Hotel Calderon in Barcelona. LaSalle has acquired the 225-room NH Collection Gran Hotel Calderon, located in a prime central location on Ramblas Catalunya in Barcelona, from NH Group SA, for €125.5 million (€558,000 per room). The asset was acquired on behalf of Encore+, LaSalle’s flagship pan-European fund. NH will continue to operate the hotel under a 20-year lease agreement, with two further twenty-year renewal options. The turnover-based lease will include a minimum guaranteed rent that represents 4.14% yield on the stabilised fixed rent from the third year onwards, following a post-Covid build-up in the first two years. The hotel underwent an €11 million renovation that was completed in 2017.
Businessthefastmode.com

Amrita Padda Joins Bharti Airtel as Chief People Officer

Bharti Airtel recently announced the appointment of Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer with effect from 1 October, 2021. She will report to Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel. In her new role, Amrita will be responsible for Airtel’s People strategy as the company transforms into a digital services...
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Airbnb Named To Parity.org Best Companies For Women To Advance List 2021

We are proud to share that Airbnb has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. Companies on the list...