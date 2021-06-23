BUCS CLAW THEIR WAY BACK FOR WIN OVER CHISOX

The Cards continued their series with the Diamondbacks in St. Louis, with Carlos Martinez facing off against Caleb Smith. Carlos was refreshingly sharp in his outing, relying heavily on a slider that the D-backs couldn’t manage to square up. He was tagged for just one run in the sixth on a couple of hits before getting pulled in the bottom of the sixth for a pinch-hitter. The Cards’ bullpen ran into some trouble in the seventh, however, as Genesis Cabrera gave up a hit and walked two to load the bases and Andrew Miller walked in a run after getting the call in relief. Smith labored through five innings and only let up two runs on a two-run shot by Nolan Arenado. Arizona’s bullpen was solid most of the game but gave up one additional run as the Cards held on for a 3-2 win.