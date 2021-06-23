Dragon Age 4 alpha file discovered on the PlayStation Store

Fans have been waiting for the next Dragon Age game for almost seven years now, and this leak claims that they'll be able to jump into Thedas again very soon. Most Dragon Age players will know that it hasn't been smooth sailing for the sequel, but I'll bring everyone up to speed just in case. Dragon Age Inquisition released to a rapturous reception and development on the next game kicked off only one year afterwards in 2015. Codenamed Joplin, the protagonist would have been placed at the heart of a rotten conspiracy in the Tevinter Imperium, and the scale of Inquisition would have been done away with for a tighter, more narrative heavy experience.