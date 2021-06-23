Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Age 4 alpha file discovered on the PlayStation Store

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dragon Age 4 related Alpha file has been discovered on the PlayStation Store database. Just yesterday on June 22, a Twitter account called PlayStation Game Size, which trawls the PlayStation Store database searching for new listings, uncovered a file relating to Dragon Age 4. As you can see from the tweet, this file is apparently launching at some point in July, and is allegedly related to an alpha test of the upcoming game.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Alpha#The Playstation Store#Anthem#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Twitter
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but with a huge PS4 warning

Today is a big day for Cyberpunk 2077, as the game is returning to the PlayStation Store after a long absence. Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after it was released, and it’s been absent from the storefront for about 6 months. While the game is making a grand comeback today, it’s accompanied by a warning for those who own a PlayStation 4.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to the PlayStation Store, Hopefully Bug-Free

Cyberpunk 2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store, over six months after its original release, according to a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page. The game was originally removed from the PlayStation Store in December 2020 after a growing controversy over the game’s graphical bugs and errors.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Alpha Version of Battlefield 2042 Might Have Been Uploaded to PlayStation

EA Might have uploaded an Alpha Version of Battlefield 2042 to the PlayStation. After the reveal, EA has confirmed that there will be an alpha version of Battlefield 2042, including an open beta for pre-orders only. According to a recent Tweet by PlayStation Game Size, an account which analyzes and spots new uploads and notifies about it on Twitter, an Alpha version of Battlefield 2042 may have arrived at the PlayStation.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance on PlayStation?

Is Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance on PlayStation? With the release of the new action RPG on June 22, players are wondering where they can play the brand new game. For PlayStation fans, in particular, they're curious about whether or not Dark Alliance is headed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For players eager to dive right into the new D&D game, here's which platforms Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is launching on.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dragon Age IV Alpha Version Rumored to be Released by EA in July 2021

A new datamine has revealed the alpha file of upcoming video game Dragon Age 4 on the PlayStation Store. The reveal suggests that EA is possibly releasing this alpha version of the game next month, July 2021. No specific date has been provided by Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, but it suggests that it will be before the EA Play Event.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dragon Age 4 Could Appear at EA Play Live 2021

There's a chance we'll see more of Dragon Age IV at EA Play Live 2021. PlayStation Game Size's Twitter account, which is known for reliable reports, claims that Electronic Arts may be preparing to release an alpha version before the July presentation. We've known for quite some time that a...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A 'Dragon Age 4' Demo Could Arrive As Soon As Next Month

Fans have been waiting for the next Dragon Age game for almost seven years now, and this leak claims that they'll be able to jump into Thedas again very soon. Most Dragon Age players will know that it hasn't been smooth sailing for the sequel, but I'll bring everyone up to speed just in case. Dragon Age Inquisition released to a rapturous reception and development on the next game kicked off only one year afterwards in 2015. Codenamed Joplin, the protagonist would have been placed at the heart of a rotten conspiracy in the Tevinter Imperium, and the scale of Inquisition would have been done away with for a tighter, more narrative heavy experience.
Video GamesComicBook

Dragon Age 4 Alpha Possibly Leaked

If a new leak is to be believed, an alpha build for Dragon Age 4 might be coming to PlayStation next month. The leak comes from the unofficial PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which was quick to point out that an alpha hasn't been added to the database, but they believe that "a test version is coming." This will apparently happen ahead of July's EA Play Live event, which is set to kick-off on July 22nd. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until something official is revealed by EA or PlayStation.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Dragon Age: Inquisition Console Commands and Cheats

Dragon Age: Inquisition was, in many ways, a return to form for developer Bioware, shifting focus away from the Darkspawn and towards the demons spilling in from the Breach. It, however, remains an RPG that requires a serious time investment if you're willing to see all it has to offer, which is why you may be looking for some console commands and cheats to get you through its more drawn-out portions faster.
Video GamesKotaku

Sony Charging Devs At Least $25,000 For PlayStation Store Visibility

In a furious tirade on Twitter, independent games publisher Iain Garner of Neon Doctrine has unleashed his frustrations with trying to publish games on a major games console—one he says that isn’t made by Microsoft. During the spleen-venting, he suggests that getting prominent promotion for a game from the platform holder requires spending at least $25,000. According to financial figures we’ve had verified by another source, if it’s Sony he’s talking about, that can reach as high as $200,000.