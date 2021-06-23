How digital transformation can set the travel industry up for success
Few industries have suffered more at the hands of Covid-19 than international travel, which ground to a halt in early 2020 as borders closed and millions of people were ordered to stay at home. Last year saw the sharpest annual decline in air traffic on record: passenger demand was down 65.9% on 2019’s total, according to the International Air Transport Association. The UN World Tourism Organization estimates that the economic impact on the industry in 2020 alone was $1tn (£710bn) – a loss that put about 120 million jobs at risk.www.hospitalitynet.org