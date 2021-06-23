Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal

By Kimberly Probolus
Culpeper Star Exponent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past year, during the protests following George Floyd’s murder, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency powers to remove four Confederate statues from Monument Avenue. This action followed legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam a few months prior that overturned the state’s laws protecting Confederate monuments and allowed local communities to remove or change them. When taking this necessary action, Stoney noted that the statues “have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.”

starexponent.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Race Relations#Monuments#Confederacy#African American#The United Daughters#Udc#Native Americans#Blm Rva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related