Woman killed, teen injured in overnight shootings, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened about an hour apart, leaving one person dead.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in Westwood in the 4000 block of Soapstone.

Police said it was a double shooting involving a 14-year-old. The victims are in non-critical condition.

Memphis Fire officials said a victim from the scene went to a Methodist Germantown in a private vehicle.

An hour later, a woman was shot in the Sherwood Forrest neighborhood in the 1200 block of Robinhood Lane.

Police said she was taken to St. Francis in critical condition, died from her injuries.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

People in the area spoke to FOX13 about the increasing violence.

“I woke up this morning and I look outside and it’s still an active scene,” one said. “It’s not unbelievable that some did that. It’s not. It’s just one of those neighborhoods. You can expect anything.”

Police are looking for two suspects in a grey Dodge Avenger.

Police said surveillance cameras on a home next door could possibly help them catch the gunmen.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

