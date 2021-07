The to-do list continues to compress, just as the ticks he is placing in elite golf’s various boxes continue to multiply. Already a two-time victor on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland can now call himself a winner on the European Tour. With a final-round two-under 70 at the Golfclub München Eichenried, the 23-year-old former U.S. Amateur champion reached 19 under par for the week and held off all-comers by at least two shots to claim the BMW International Open title.