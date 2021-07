TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The focus for the rest of the week will be heat/humidity as well as storm chances. Today will be the last day with a 0% chance of rain or storms the rest of the week as there will be at least a slight chance of storms starting tonight lasting through the weekend. This does not mean we’ll have washouts on any day but it does mean to stay weather aware and keep checking the forecast everyday for updates.