Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing: the shopping extravaganza began on 21 June and ends at midnight tonight. So far, we’ve seen impressive deals on Apple Watches, Ninja air fryers, Samsung TVs and much more.We’ve been keeping track of the best deals over the course of the shopping spree on our Prime Day live blog, which we urge you to follow for all the biggest discounts as and when they drop. But what many people want to know has nothing to do with grabbing a bargain at all. Instead, it’s got everything to do with the PlayStation 5.Follow live: Read...