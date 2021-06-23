Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso collaborate on latest HD mapping technology for advanced driver assistance systems functionality
Woven Alpha, Inc. (“Woven Alpha”), a group company of Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (“Woven Planet”), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”), has agreed to collaborate with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (“MFTBC”) to explore and advance safety for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (“ADAS”) with its Automated Mapping Platform (“AMP”). The initiation of this relationship between Woven Alpha and MFTBC marks another cross-industry collaboration with a commercial vehicle manufacturer outside the Toyota Group. Together the companies are conducting both lab-based and field test research for the development and deployment of improved safety functionality.www.automotiveworld.com