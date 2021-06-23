Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso collaborate on latest HD mapping technology for advanced driver assistance systems functionality

J Cell Commun Signal. 2021 Jun 28. doi: 10.1007/s12079-021-00632-4. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO. The clinical manifestation and disease progression in COVID-19 patients varies from minimal symptoms to severe respiratory issues with multiple organ failure. Understanding the mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 interaction with host cells will provide key insights into the effective molecular targets for the development of novel therapeutics. Recent studies have identified virus-mediated phosphorylation or activation of some major signaling pathways, such as ERK1/2, JNK, p38, PI3K/AKT and NF-κB signaling, that potentially elicit the cytokine storm that serves as a major cause of tissue injuries. Several studies highlight the aggressive inflammatory response particularly ‘cytokine storm’ in SARS-CoV-2 patients. A depiction of host molecular dynamics triggered by SARS-CoV-2 in the form of a network of signaling molecules will be helpful for COVID-19 research. Therefore, we developed the signaling pathway map of SARS-CoV-2 infection using data mined from the recently published literature. This integrated signaling pathway map of SARS-CoV-2 consists of 326 proteins and 73 reactions. These include information pertaining to 1,629 molecular association events, 30 enzyme catalysis events, 43 activation/inhibition events, and 8,531 gene regulation events. The pathway map is publicly available through WikiPathways: https://www.wikipathways.org/index.php/Pathway:WP5115 .