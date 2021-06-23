Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso collaborate on latest HD mapping technology for advanced driver assistance systems functionality

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 12 days ago

Woven Alpha, Inc. (“Woven Alpha”), a group company of Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (“Woven Planet”), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”), has agreed to collaborate with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (“MFTBC”) to explore and advance safety for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (“ADAS”) with its Automated Mapping Platform (“AMP”). The initiation of this relationship between Woven Alpha and MFTBC marks another cross-industry collaboration with a commercial vehicle manufacturer outside the Toyota Group. Together the companies are conducting both lab-based and field test research for the development and deployment of improved safety functionality.

www.automotiveworld.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Corporation#Map#Woven Alpha#Woven Planet Holdings#Toyota Motor Corporation#Mitsubishi Fuso Truck#Bus Corporation#Mftbc#Adas#The Toyota Group#Ecsw#Super Great#Poc#Amp#Product Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Related
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Continuous technological advancements in vehicle safety and driver assist technologies and stringent safety regulations are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Mitsubishi Fuso to establish the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer” to accelerate eMobility and sustainability solutions

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) will establish the new position of a “Chief Transformation Officer (CTO)” as of July 1, 2021, directly reporting to the CEO. By consolidating eMobility and sustainability functions that had been managed by different departments, the CTO will be responsible for accelerating eMobility and sustainability solutions through four key focus areas. As a pioneer in electric mobility, MFTBC will further accelerate its contribution to a CO2 free society.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Cadence Advances RF Design With The Latest AWR Design Environment Platform

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced AWR Design Environment ® Version 16 (V16) with groundbreaking cross-platform interoperability to support RF to millimeter wave (mmWave) intellectual property (RF IP) integration for heterogeneous technology development across the industry-leading Cadence ® Virtuoso ® design platform as well as the Allegro ® PCB and IC package design platforms. The V16 release also introduces seamless integration with the Clarity ™ 3D Solver and Celsius ™ Thermal Solver, delivering unconstrained capacity for electrothermal performance analysis of large-scale and complex RF systems. The new AWR Design Environment, including Microwave Office ® circuit design software, enables customers to efficiently design 5G wireless and connected systems for automotive, radar systems, and semiconductor technologies and get to market faster. Platform and solver integration in the V16 release provides up to a 50% reduction in turnaround time (TAT) compared to competing workflows.
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

TomTom’s advanced mapping technology powers the all-new Nissan Qashqai

TomTom, the mapmaker and location technology specialist, today announced that drivers of the all-new Nissan Qashqai in Europe will benefit from TomTom’s advanced mapping technology and connected services. TomTom’s cutting-edge maps will support the new Nissan Qashqai’s upgraded ProPILOT with Navi-link driver assistance, as well as the NissanConnect infotainment system’s built-in navigation.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market Rising Demand, Swot Analysis, Growth, Trends And Advanced Technologies

Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Breezeway connects advanced messaging functionality to its property operations platform

BOSTON, U.S. - Breezeway, a leading property operations and service platform for hospitality professionals, has significantly upgraded its guest texting functionality, closely connecting the SMS tool to its existing operations software in anticipation of the summer vacation rental season. Successful guest communications continue to be critical to delivering short-term rental...
Technologyclevelandclinic.org

Semi-Automated SEEG Labeling Process Speeds Brain Mapping, Promotes Standardization

A semi-automated anatomical labeling method for stereotactic electroencephalography (SEEG) contacts demonstrates shorter analysis time and better labeling consistency while reducing the likelihood of gross anatomical error compared with the conventional manual method of brain mapping. “A computerized approach can precisely and consistently label brain anatomy,” says the study’s lead author,...
Cell Phonestechweez.com

Huawei’s Petal Maps Receives Advanced Navigation, Saved Places Features

Huawei announced that users across Africa will experience an enhanced Petal Maps application, which includes a range of new features and upgrades such as dark mode navigation display over other apps, third-party hotel booking, and destination reviews, all designed to make journey mapping easier and more enjoyable. This is in addition to existing differentiators such as heads-up display, and real-time road condition updates.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 signaling pathway map: A functional landscape of molecular mechanisms in COVID-19

J Cell Commun Signal. 2021 Jun 28. doi: 10.1007/s12079-021-00632-4. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO. The clinical manifestation and disease progression in COVID-19 patients varies from minimal symptoms to severe respiratory issues with multiple organ failure. Understanding the mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 interaction with host cells will provide key insights into the effective molecular targets for the development of novel therapeutics. Recent studies have identified virus-mediated phosphorylation or activation of some major signaling pathways, such as ERK1/2, JNK, p38, PI3K/AKT and NF-κB signaling, that potentially elicit the cytokine storm that serves as a major cause of tissue injuries. Several studies highlight the aggressive inflammatory response particularly ‘cytokine storm’ in SARS-CoV-2 patients. A depiction of host molecular dynamics triggered by SARS-CoV-2 in the form of a network of signaling molecules will be helpful for COVID-19 research. Therefore, we developed the signaling pathway map of SARS-CoV-2 infection using data mined from the recently published literature. This integrated signaling pathway map of SARS-CoV-2 consists of 326 proteins and 73 reactions. These include information pertaining to 1,629 molecular association events, 30 enzyme catalysis events, 43 activation/inhibition events, and 8,531 gene regulation events. The pathway map is publicly available through WikiPathways: https://www.wikipathways.org/index.php/Pathway:WP5115 .
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Latest Atlas Update Brings New Ship, Fixes, Map

The latest update for Atlas has sailed into view bringing a new region, new ship, and more. Read on for more details. You can look forward to a new home region map in this latest 526.08 patch. The new ship on offer is the Mortarship which is said to be similar in size to the schooner. You’ll find two new mortar types which are intended to deal great damage at a distance. Resource costs are 22000 Gold, 200 Gunpowder.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Cross-platform: Felgo 3.9 maps and navigates with WebAssembly in the browser

Version 3.9 of the development tool Felgo is available. The Qt framework for cross-platform development is supposed to ensure better browser communication with WebAssembly using JavaScript, has integrated overlays and tool tips in stock and supports the ad tracking authorization of Google AdMob on iOS. Numerous other features made it...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $280, Get a YTE X580 Robot Vacuum with LIDAR Mapping Technology for $149.99 Shipped – This Week Only

YTE’s X580 Robot Vacuum uses LIDAR mapping technology to ensure that your entire home stays clean, and you can get one for $149.99 shipped, this week only, originally $279.99. This means that it can not only perform advanced smart s-shaped cleaning pattern movements, but it also has a climbing ability for transitioning between between carpets and most hardwood floors. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Economyinvesting.com

GM expands China design studio to focus on EVs, smart cars

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) said on Monday it expanded its design studio in China, which will focus only on developing electric and connected cars and no longer design petrol vehicles. The move comes as the largest U.S. automaker prepares to cut out petrol and diesel vehicles from...
Economyinfusenews.com

GM to source Lithium for modern EV batteries in the US

General Motors (GM) has reported an essential speculation and business cooperation with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to get cheaper lithium in the US for the advancement of its up and coming age of EV batteries. The inheritance automaker trusts this cooperation will accumulate all the more harmless to the ecosystem techniques for getting valuable Lithium, while at the same time assist with bringing down the cost of its EVs.
Retailautomotiveworld.com

SMMT: LCV market recovery slowed only by supply shortages as almost 35,000 new vans hit British roads

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market growth was tempered after a bumper recovery in April and May, with 34,363 vans registered in the month, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The month’s performance was down -13.9% on 2019, a shortfall of some 5,566 units as supply shortages – notably of semi-conductors – affected production volumes and caused delays in the market. Nevertheless, van registrations remain up 14.4% on Covid-impacted 2020.
Carstecheblog.com

Volvo Concept Recharge All-Electric SUV Has LiDAR and AI-Powered Technologies

The future of Volvo is all-electric, and Concept Recharge showcases some of the design language as well as technologies that future models will have. By removing the standard engine has with a full battery pack under the flat floor, the designers have extended the wheelbase and the wheel size of the car. This equates to shorter overhangs, as well as a lot more interior space including a large storage area between the front seats. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Carbon Nanofiber Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Grupo Antolin, SHOWA DENKO, US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Carbon Nanofiber Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Carbon Nanofiber Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Carbon Nanofiber processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Economygmauthority.com

GM Opens Expanded Advanced Design Center In China

Eight months after announcing a significant expansion of its Advanced Design Center in Shanghai, General Motors has just inaugurated the new facilities of its main creative studio in China, which is an important part of the company’s global design network. This massive upgrade doubles GM China’s advanced design capabilities and will help accelerate the development of electric vehicles.