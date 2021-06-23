Security Changes Coming To Minnesota State Fair

(Minneapolis, MN) -- With just about two months to go, organizers have announced a new security setup for the Minnesota State Fair. All ticketholders will have to go through a metal detector. Also, the Ramsey County Sheriff's office will take over operations for the disbanded fair police. Sheriff Bob Fletcher says all fair officers will wear body cameras, and the voluntary work will be shared among local officers and troopers. The Ramsey County Board will vote on the plan after hearing about costs and overtime from those involved yesterday.