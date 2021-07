Just when it seemed like the end of the pandemic in the U.S., everything goes Delta. When it comes to this COVID variant, there’s a lot to chew on: The Delta variant is more dangerous than any other coronavirus strain yet and its emergence in the States is poorly timed, with mask mandates dropping, summer camp in full swing, and schools planning to open up in person for the fall. Add this to the fact that kids under 12 are still unable to get the COVID vaccine and, yes, you have our attention.