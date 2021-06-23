Planning IT infrastructure for long-term remote working
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there has been lots in the media about the working day, how it has changed, and what the future holds. While some organizations are opting to return to the office for the 'conventional' five-day week, many are embracing more flexible working practices – employing hybrid models where employees can choose what timetable suits them, whether that is fully remote or a split between the two.