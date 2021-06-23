Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of SCSU Professor

(St.Cloud, MN) -- A Duluth man is now charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of St. Cloud State professor Edward Ward. Forty-five-year-old Jason Beckman is also facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft. The criminal complaint says Beckman was driving a borrowed pickup to southwest Minnesota when he got lost in Waite Park. The truck broke down and surveillance video from a Kwik Trip reportedly shows Beckman stealing a running car. He crashed the car in St. Cloud and began knocking on Ward's door. Doorbell video shows Beckman raise his gun and shoot Ward as he tried to shut the door. Ward's wife called for an ambulance and he died from two gunshot wounds. Beckman was arrested a short time later.