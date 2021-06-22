Cancel
Science

Giving antibiotics a boost

By Sarah Crunkhorn, View author publications, Google Scholar
Identifying drugs capable of sensitizing dormant persister bacteria to existing antibiotics is a promising therapeutic strategy to mitigate treatment failure and prevent the emergence of antibiotic resistance. However, no persister-targeting therapeutic has received FDA approval. Writing in Science, Shatalin et al. now identify small molecules that suppress bacterial tolerance by blocking hydrogen sulfide (H2S) production. The compounds sensitized pathogens to bactericidal antibiotics in vitro and in mouse models of infection.

