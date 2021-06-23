Cancel
How no-code tools are creating a new economy

By Chris Byers
Itproportal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a growing developer shortage and an increased reliance across industries on IT teams, it is no surprise that many developers report feeling burnt out. During the rapid shift to remote work last year the burden often fell on IT teams to keep companies afloat and ensure employees had the tools they needed to maintain productivity. Struggling to keep up with new demands, a recent Rise of the No-Code Economy report from Formstack revealed that 59 percent of people report projects being delayed because of a lack of technical resources. As a result, companies are turning to no-code tools rather than placing even more burden on their IT departments.

