Optical force mapping at the single-nanometre scale

By Junsuke Yamanishi, Hidemasa Yamane, Yoshitaka Naitoh, Yan Jun Li, Nobuhiko Yokoshi, Tatsuya Kameyama, Seiya Koyama, Tsukasa Torimoto, Hajime Ishihara, Yasuhiro Sugawara
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-dimensional (3D) information of the optical response in the nanometre scale is important in the field of nanophotonics science. Using photoinduced force microscopy (PiFM), we can visualize the nano-scale optical field using the optical gradient force between the tip and sample. Here, we demonstrate 3D photoinduced force field visualization around a quantum dot in the single-nanometre spatial resolution with heterodyne frequency modulation technique, using which, the effect of the photothermal expansion of the tip and sample in the ultra-high vacuum condition can be avoided. The obtained 3D mapping shows the spatially localized photoinduced interaction potential and force field vectors in the single nano-scale for composite quantum dots with photocatalytic activity. Furthermore, the spatial resolution of PiFM imaging achieved is ~0.7 nm. The single-nanometer scale photoinduced field visualization is crucial for applications such as photo catalysts, optical functional devices, and optical manipulation.

www.nature.com
#Optics#Map#Nanometre#Optical Field#Pifm Imaging#Qds#3d#Nabla#F1
