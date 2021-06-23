Optical force mapping at the single-nanometre scale
Three-dimensional (3D) information of the optical response in the nanometre scale is important in the field of nanophotonics science. Using photoinduced force microscopy (PiFM), we can visualize the nano-scale optical field using the optical gradient force between the tip and sample. Here, we demonstrate 3D photoinduced force field visualization around a quantum dot in the single-nanometre spatial resolution with heterodyne frequency modulation technique, using which, the effect of the photothermal expansion of the tip and sample in the ultra-high vacuum condition can be avoided. The obtained 3D mapping shows the spatially localized photoinduced interaction potential and force field vectors in the single nano-scale for composite quantum dots with photocatalytic activity. Furthermore, the spatial resolution of PiFM imaging achieved is ~0.7 nm. The single-nanometer scale photoinduced field visualization is crucial for applications such as photo catalysts, optical functional devices, and optical manipulation.www.nature.com