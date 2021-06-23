Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

A simple high-speed random number generator with minimal post-processing using a random Raman fiber laser

By Frédéric Monet, Jean-Sébastien Boisvert, Raman Kashyap
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple novel method for random number generation is presented, based on a random Raman fiber laser. This laser is built in a half-open cavity scheme, closed on one side by a narrow-linewidth 100 mm fiber Bragg grating. The interaction between the randomly excited lasing modes of this laser, in addition to nonlinear effects such as modulation instability, allow the generation of random bits at rates of up to 540 Gbps with minimal post processing. Evaluation of the resulting bit streams’ randomness by the NIST statistical test suite highlights the importance of evaluating the physical entropy content, as bit sequences generated by this random laser pass all the statistical tests with a significance level of 0.01, despite being generated at more than twice the theoretical entropy generation speed.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Laser#Random Laser#Solid State Laser#Lasers#Nist#Monte Carlo#Rng#Brillouin#Rayleigh#Gbps11#Adc#Gsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Localized modes revealed in Random Lasers

In sufficiently strong scattering media, light transport is suppressed and modes are exponentially localized. Anderson-like localized states have long been recognized as potential candidate for high-Q optical modes for low-threshold, cost effective random lasers. Operating in this regime remains however a challenge since Anderson localization is difficult to achieve in optics and nonlinear mode interaction compromise its observation. Here, we exhibit individually each lasing mode of a low-dimension solid-state random laser by applying a non-uniform optical gain. By undoing gain competition and cross-saturation, we demonstrate that all lasing modes are spatially localized. We find that selective excitation reduces significantly the lasing threshold while lasing efficiency is greatly improved. We show further how their spatial location is critical to boost laser power-efficiency. By efficiently suppressing spatial hole burning effect, we can turn on the optimally-outcoupled random lasing modes. Our demonstration opens the road to the exploration of linear and nonlinear mode interactions in the presence of gain, as well as disorder-engineering for laser applications.
ScienceNature.com

Model-based prediction of spatial gene expression via generative linear mapping

Decoding spatial transcriptomes from single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data has become a fundamental technique for understanding multicellular systems; however, existing computational methods lack both accuracy and biological interpretability due to their model-free frameworks. Here, we introduce Perler, a model-based method to integrate scRNA-seq data with reference in situ hybridization (ISH) data. To calibrate differences between these datasets, we develop a biologically interpretable model that uses generative linear mapping based on a Gaussian mixture model using the Expectation–Maximization algorithm. Perler accurately predicts the spatial gene expression of Drosophila embryos, zebrafish embryos, mammalian liver, and mouse visual cortex from scRNA-seq data. Furthermore, the reconstructed transcriptomes do not over-fit the ISH data and preserved the timing information of the scRNA-seq data. These results demonstrate the generalizability of Perler for dataset integration, thereby providing a biologically interpretable framework for accurate reconstruction of spatial transcriptomes in any multicellular system.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New high-speed method for spectroscopic measurements

Researchers at Tampere University and their collaborators have shown how spectroscopic measurements can be made much faster. By correlating polarization to the colour of a pulsed laser, the team can track changes in the spectrum of the light by simple and extremely fast polarization measurements. The method opens new possibilities to measure spectral changes on a nanosecond time scale over the entire colour spectrum of light.
ElectronicsZDNet

MIT makes an AI smart carpet for monitoring people without cameras

Researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have come up with a way to use carpets to monitor humans without using privacy-invading cameras. The so-called intelligent carpet could have applications in personalized healthcare, smart homes, and gaming. It also might offer a more privacy-friendly way of delivering...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Accelerate Singular Value Decomposition with Randomization

One of the secret sauces of Twitter’s WTF and Google’s PageRank. Few days ago, I happened to come across a question in a forum. Someone was asking for help about how to perform singular value decomposition (SVD) on an extremely large matrix. To sum up, the question was roughly something like following.
Computersarxiv.org

Faster Randomized Methods for Orthogonality Constrained Problems

Recent literature has advocated the use of randomized methods for accelerating the solution of various matrix problems arising throughout data science and computational science. One popular strategy for leveraging randomization is to use it as a way to reduce problem size. However, methods based on this strategy lack sufficient accuracy for some applications. Randomized preconditioning is another approach for leveraging randomization, which provides higher accuracy. The main challenge in using randomized preconditioning is the need for an underlying iterative method, thus randomized preconditioning so far have been applied almost exclusively to solving regression problems and linear systems. In this article, we show how to expand the application of randomized preconditioning to another important set of problems prevalent across data science: optimization problems with (generalized) orthogonality constraints. We demonstrate our approach, which is based on the framework of Riemannian optimization and Riemannian preconditioning, on the problem of computing the dominant canonical correlations and on the Fisher linear discriminant analysis problem. For both problems, we evaluate the effect of preconditioning on the computational costs and asymptotic convergence, and demonstrate empirically the utility of our approach.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Jitter: Random Jittering Loss Function

Regularization plays a vital role in machine learning optimization. One novel regularization method called flooding makes the training loss fluctuate around the flooding level. It intends to make the model continue to random walk until it comes to a flat loss landscape to enhance generalization. However, the hyper-parameter flooding level of the flooding method fails to be selected properly and uniformly. We propose a novel method called Jitter to improve it. Jitter is essentially a kind of random loss function. Before training, we randomly sample the Jitter Point from a specific probability distribution. The flooding level should be replaced by Jitter point to obtain a new target function and train the model accordingly. As Jitter point acting as a random factor, we actually add some randomness to the loss function, which is consistent with the fact that there exists innumerable random behaviors in the learning process of the machine learning model and is supposed to make the model more robust. In addition, Jitter performs random walk randomly which divides the loss curve into small intervals and then flipping them over, ideally making the loss curve much flatter and enhancing generalization ability. Moreover, Jitter can be a domain-, task-, and model-independent regularization method and train the model effectively after the training error reduces to zero. Our experimental results show that Jitter method can improve model performance more significantly than the previous flooding method and make the test loss curve descend twice.
ChemistryPhys.org

Defect and interface engineering for e-NRR under ambient conditions

The electrochemical nitrogen reduction reaction (e-NRR) under ambient conditions is an emerging strategy used to tackle the hydrogen- and energy-intensive processes entailed in industrial ammonia (NH3) synthesis via the traditional Haber-Bosch process. However, e-NRR performance is currently impeded by the inherent inertness of N2 molecules, extremely slow kinetics, and overwhelming competition from the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), all of which result in an unsatisfactory yield and ammonia selectivity.
EngineeringPhys.org

Scientists design 3D-grown material that could speed up production of new technologies for smart buildings and robotics

Crystallization is one of the most fundamental processes found in nature—and it's what gives minerals, gems, metals, and even proteins their structure. In the past couple of decades, scientists have tried to uncover how natural crystals self-assemble and grow—and their pioneering work has led to some exciting new technologies—from the quantum dots behind colorful QLED TV displays, to peptoids, a protein-mimic that has inspired dozens of biotech breakthroughs.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What will spatial analysis look like in future?

How graph theory, cellular automata and deep learning are silently coming together to shape the future of spatial modelling. The topic under discussion is very broad, as we will need to discuss the entire scope of spatial analysis before projecting into the future. For the first thing you need to predict the future is knowing the past. So I will narrow down the scope of discussion progressively to the area of spatial analysis that has intrigued me the most. I have been involved in numerous deep learning projects, and also have some experience in modelling urban processes as temporal graphs. This combination of exposure gave me a particular perspective, and I frequently try to compare all these paradigms(just inside my head). Hence, in this post I will discuss the unification of these three paradigms, this is what I perceive the future of spatial analysis to be.
ScienceEurekAlert

Optical superoscillation without side waves

SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. Optical superoscillation refers to a wave packet that can oscillate locally in a frequency exceeding its highest Fourier component. This intriguing phenomenon enables production of extremely localized waves that can break the optical diffraction barrier. Indeed, superoscillation has proven to be an effective technique for overcoming the diffraction barrier in optical superresolution imaging. The trouble is that strong side lobes accompany the main lobes of superoscillatory waves, which limits the field of view and hinders application.
ScienceNature.com

Few-qubit quantum refrigerator for cooling a multi-qubit system

We propose to use a few-qubit system as a compact quantum refrigerator for cooling an interacting multi-qubit system. We specifically consider a central qubit coupled to N ancilla qubits in a so-called spin-star model to be used as refrigerant by means of short interactions with a many-qubit system to be cooled. We first show that if the interaction between the qubits is of the longitudinal and ferromagnetic Ising model form, the central qubit is colder than the environment. We summarize how preparing the refrigerant qubits using the spin-star model paves the way for the cooling of a many-qubit system by means of a collisional route to thermalization. We discuss a simple refrigeration cycle, considering the operation cost and cooling efficiency, which can be controlled by N and the qubit–qubit interaction strength. Besides, bounds on the achievable temperature are established. Such few-qubit compact quantum refrigerators can be significant to reduce dimensions of quantum technology applications, can be easy to integrate into all-qubit systems, and can increase the speed and power of quantum computing and thermal devices.
ScienceNature.com

Relaxation processes in silicon heterojunction solar cells probed via noise spectroscopy

We have employed state-of-the-art cross-correlation noise spectroscopy (CCNS) to study carrier dynamics in silicon heterojunction solar cells (SHJ SCs). These cells were composed of a light absorbing n-doped monocrystalline silicon wafer contacted by passivating layers of i-a-Si:H and doped a-Si:H selective contact layers. Using CCNS, we are able to resolve and characterize four separate noise contributions: (1) shot noise with Fano factor close to unity due to holes tunneling through the np-junction, (2) a 1/f term connected to local potential fluctuations of charges trapped in a-Si:H defects, (3) generation-recombination noise with a time constant between 30 and 50 μs and attributed to recombination of holes at the interface between the ITO and n-a-Si:H window layer, and (4) a low-frequency generation-recombination term observed below 100 K which we assign to thermal emission over the ITO/ni-a-Si:H interface barrier. These results not only indicate that CCNS is capable of reveling otherwise undetectable relaxation process in SHJ SCs and other multi-layer devices, but also that the technique has a spatial selectivity allowing for the identification of the layer or interface where these processes are taking place.
Coding & Programmingjaxenter.com

What is Data Annotation and how is it used in Machine Learning?

What is data annotation? And how is data annotation applied in ML? In this article, we are delving deep to answer these key questions. Data annotation is valuable to ML and has contributed immensely to some of the cutting-edge technologies we enjoy today. Data annotators, or the invisible workers in the ML workforce, are needed more now than ever before.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Algorithmic Randomness and Kolmogorov Complexity for Qubits

Nies and Scholz defined quantum Martin-Löf randomness (q-MLR) for states (infinite qubitstrings). We define a notion of quantum Solovay randomness and show it to be equivalent to q-MLR using purely linear algebraic methods. Quantum Schnorr randomness is then introduced. A quantum analogue of the law of large numbers is shown to hold for quantum Schnorr random states. We introduce quantum-K, ($QK$) a measure of the descriptive complexity of density matrices using classical prefix-free Turing machines and show that the initial segments of weak Solovay random and quantum Schnorr random states are incompressible in the sense of $QK$. Several connections between Solovay randomness and $K$ carry over to those between weak Solovay randomness and $QK$. We then define $QK_C$, using computable measure machines and connect it to quantum Schnorr randomness. We then explore a notion of `measuring' a state. We formalize how `measurement' of a state induces a probability measure on the space of infinite bitstrings. A state is `measurement random' ($mR$) if the measure induced by it, under any computable basis, assigns probability one to the set of Martin-Löf randoms. I.e., measuring a $mR$ state produces a Martin-Löf random bitstring almost surely. While quantum-Martin-Löf random states are $mR$, the converse fails: there is a $mR$ state, $\rho$ which is not quantum-Martin-Löf random. In fact, something stronger is true. While $\rho$ is computable and can be easily constructed, measuring it in any computable basis yields an arithmetically random sequence with probability one. So, classical randomness can be generated from a computable state which is not quantum random. We conclude by studying the asymptotic von Neumann entropy of computable states.
Livermore, CAPhotonics.com

Laser-Driven Semiconductor Switch Pushes Speed Capabilities of Next-Generation Communications

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 23, 2021 — A laser-driven semiconductor switch design can theoretically achieve speeds and voltages higher than existing photoconductive devices — potentially enabling communication speeds beyond 5G if the switch were to be miniaturized and incorporated into satellites. The technology was conceived through a joint research effort between Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). The research team’s device uses a high-powered laser to generate an electron charge cloud in the base material gallium nitride while under extreme electric fields.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Bottleneck Time Minimization for Distributed Iterative Processes: Speeding Up Gossip-Based Federated Learning on Networked Computers

We present a novel task scheduling scheme for accelerating computational applications involving distributed iterative processes that are executed on networked computing resources. Such an application consists of multiple tasks, each of which outputs data at each iteration to be processed by neighboring tasks; these dependencies between the tasks can be represented as a directed graph. We first mathematically formulate the problem as a Binary Quadratic Program (BQP), accounting for both computation and communication costs. We show that the problem is NP-hard. We then relax the problem as a Semi-Definite Program (SDP) and utilize a randomized rounding technique based on sampling from a suitably-formulated multi-variate Gaussian distribution. Furthermore, we derive the expected value of bottleneck time. Finally, we apply our proposed scheme on gossip-based federated learning as an application of iterative processes. Through numerical evaluations on the MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets, we show that our proposed approach outperforms well-known scheduling techniques from distributed computing. In particular, for arbitrary settings, we show that it reduces bottleneck time by $91\%$ compared to HEFT and $84\%$ compared to throughput HEFT.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Visualize High-Dimensional Network Data with 3D 360-Degree-Animated Scatter Plot

We frequently encounter extremely complicated data that are unreadable or uninterpretable in the context of network analysis. While several algorithmic frameworks (for example, node2vec) can incorporate the network data into statistical machine learning, the resulting data is still high-dimensional and difficult to manage in the term of visualization. In this blog, I’ll share with you one of the methods I use to reduce complexity and solve this problem.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Random embeddings with an almost Gaussian distortion

Let $X$ be a symmetric, isotropic random vector in $\mathbb{R}^m$ and let $X_1...,X_n$ be independent copies of $X$. We show that under mild assumptions on $\|X\|_2$ (a suitable thin-shell bound) and on the tail-decay of the marginals $\langle X,u\rangle$, the random matrix $A$, whose columns are $X_i/\sqrt{m}$ exhibits a Gaussian-like behaviour in the following sense: for an arbitrary subset of $T\subset \mathbb{R}^n$, the distortion $\sup_{t \in T} | \|At\|_2^2 - \|t\|_2^2 |$ is almost the same as if $A$ were a Gaussian matrix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy