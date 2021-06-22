Safe Exchange Zone

At its meeting of June 28, New Hope City Council awarded the 2021 Crack Repair and Seal Coat Project contract to Allied Blacktop Company in the amount of $137,563.87. The project scope includes crack repair, seal coat and fog seal of the neighborhood surrounding Civic Center Park including Zealand Avenue near Cooper High School, the south Meadow Lake neighborhood, the Hidden Valley Park parking lot, and the industrial and business park area to the east of State Highway 169 Service Drive between 50th and 52nd avenues. Additional crack repair work will be performed on portions of Winnetka and Gettysburg avenues north of Bass Lake Road. Work also includes repair of the failing joints on Boone Avenue between 49th and 42nd avenues.