Safe Exchange Zone
The New Hope City Hall/Police Department parking lot now has a designated safe exchange zone for public transactions. The New Hope Police Department encourages the community to use the location when conducting transactions for online sales, child custody exchanges or when conducting any transaction with someone you may not know or feel comfortable meeting at a private location. The zone is not monitored at all times, however, it is well-lit and under 24/7 video surveillance.www.newhopemn.gov