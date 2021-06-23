Cancel
Health

Impact of additional mattresses in emergency CT on the automated patient centering proposed by a 3D camera: a phantom study

By Joël Greffier, Julien Frandon, Hélène de Forges, Aymeric Hamard, Asmaa Belaouni, Jean Baptiste Wahl, Djamel Dabli, Jean Paul Beregi
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo assess the impact of the use of additional mattresses of different thicknesses on radiation dose and image noise based on the patient centering proposed by a 3D camera for CT. An anthropomorphic phantom was placed on mattresses of different thicknesses (from 3.5 to 13.5 cm) on the table of a CT scanner. The automated patient centering proposed by a 3D camera was analysed as a function of mattress thickness and corrected for table height. For this purpose, the impact on image noise in the lung tissues in the chest area and in the soft tissues in the abdomen-pelvis area, modulated mAs (mAsmod) by the tube current modulation system (TCM) and volume CT dose index (CTDIvol) was assessed slice-by-slice along the z-axis after CT scans. With the use of a mattress, the automated centering proposed by the 3D camera resulted in placement of the phantom above the isocentre. This incorrect positioning led to a significant increase in the mAsmod along the z-axis (p < 0.05) and in the CTDIvol. Image noise was significantly higher (p < 0.05) for automated phantom centering than with manual phantom centering. Differences of image noise between acquisitions with mattresses after automatic and manual phantom centering increased with the mattress thicknesses. The use of an additional mattress placed between the patient’s back and the table-top would require correcting the vertical centering proposed by the 3D camera. This manual correction is essential to avoid increased dose delivered to the patient and higher image noise.

www.nature.com
Health
