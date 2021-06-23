Diffusive-like redistribution in state-changing collisions between Rydberg atoms and ground state atoms
Exploring the dynamics of inelastic and reactive collisions on the quantum level is a fundamental goal in quantum chemistry. Such collisions are of particular importance in connection with Rydberg atoms in dense environments since they may considerably influence both the lifetime and the quantum state of the scattered Rydberg atoms. Here, we report on the study of state-changing collisions between Rydberg atoms and ground state atoms. We employ high-resolution momentum spectroscopy to identify the final states. In contrast to previous studies, we find that the outcome of such collisions is not limited to a single hydrogenic manifold. We observe a redistribution of population over a wide range of final states. We also find that even the decay to states with the same angular momentum quantum number as the initial state, but different principal quantum number is possible. We model the underlying physical process in the framework of a short-lived Rydberg quasi-molecular complex, where a charge exchange process gives rise to an oscillating electric field that causes transitions within the Rydberg manifold. The distribution of final states shows a diffusive-like behavior.www.nature.com