Diffusive-like redistribution in state-changing collisions between Rydberg atoms and ground state atoms

By Philipp Geppert, Max Althön, Daniel Fichtner, Herwig Ott
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploring the dynamics of inelastic and reactive collisions on the quantum level is a fundamental goal in quantum chemistry. Such collisions are of particular importance in connection with Rydberg atoms in dense environments since they may considerably influence both the lifetime and the quantum state of the scattered Rydberg atoms. Here, we report on the study of state-changing collisions between Rydberg atoms and ground state atoms. We employ high-resolution momentum spectroscopy to identify the final states. In contrast to previous studies, we find that the outcome of such collisions is not limited to a single hydrogenic manifold. We observe a redistribution of population over a wide range of final states. We also find that even the decay to states with the same angular momentum quantum number as the initial state, but different principal quantum number is possible. We model the underlying physical process in the framework of a short-lived Rydberg quasi-molecular complex, where a charge exchange process gives rise to an oscillating electric field that causes transitions within the Rydberg manifold. The distribution of final states shows a diffusive-like behavior.

www.nature.com
#Collisions#Ions#Atomic Physics#Motrims#Perturber
Physicsarxiv.org

Chiral quantum optics with giant atoms

In quantum optics, it is common to assume that atoms are point-like objects compared to the wavelength of the electromagnetic field they interact with. However, this dipole approximation is not always valid, e.g., if atoms couple to the field at multiple discrete points. Previous work has shown that superconducting qubits coupled to a one-dimensional waveguide can behave as such "giant atoms" and then can interact through the waveguide without decohering, a phenomenon that is not possible with small atoms. Here, we show that this decoherence-free interaction is also possible when the coupling to the waveguide is chiral, i.e., when the coupling depends on the propagation direction of the light. Furthermore, we derive conditions under which the giant atoms in such chiral architectures exhibit dark states. In particular, we show that unlike small atoms, giant atoms in a chiral waveguide can reach a dark state even without being excited by a coherent drive. We also show that in the driven-dissipative regime, dark states can be populated faster in giant atoms. The results presented here lay a foundation for applications based on giant atoms in quantum simulations and quantum networks with chiral settings.
PhysicsNature.com

The role of chalcogen vacancies for atomic defect emission in MoS

For two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors, control over atomic defects and understanding of their electronic and optical functionality represent major challenges towards developing a mature semiconductor technology using such materials. Here, we correlate generation, optical spectroscopy, atomic resolution imaging, and ab initio theory of chalcogen vacancies in monolayer MoS2. Chalcogen vacancies are selectively generated by in-vacuo annealing, but also focused ion beam exposure. The defect generation rate, atomic imaging and the optical signatures support this claim. We discriminate the narrow linewidth photoluminescence signatures of vacancies, resulting predominantly from localized defect orbitals, from broad luminescence features in the same spectral range, resulting from adsorbates. Vacancies can be patterned with a precision below 10 nm by ion beams, show single photon emission, and open the possibility for advanced defect engineering of 2D semiconductors at the ultimate scale.
ChemistryScience Daily

Quantum dots keep atoms spaced to boost catalysis

Hold on there, graphene. Seriously, your grip could help make better catalysts. Rice University engineers have assembled what they say may transform chemical catalysis by greatly increasing the number of transition-metal single atoms that can be placed into a carbon carrier. The technique uses graphene quantum dots (GQD), 3-5-nanometer particles...
Physicsarxiv.org

Identifying atomically thin crystals with diffusively reflected light

The field of two-dimensional materials has been developing at an impressive pace, with atomically thin crystals of an increasing number of different compounds that have become available, together with techniques enabling their assembly into functional heterostructures. The strategy to detect these atomically thin crystals has however remained unchanged since the discovery of graphene. Such an absence of evolution is starting to pose problems because for many of the 2D materials of current interest the optical contrast provided by the commonly used detection procedure is insufficient to identify the presence of individual monolayers or to determine unambiguously the thickness of atomically thin multilayers. Here we explore an alternative detection strategy, in which the enhancement of optical contrast originates from the use of optically inhomogeneous substrates, leading to diffusively reflected light. Owing to its peculiar polarization properties and to its angular distribution, diffusively reflected light allows a strong contrast enhancement to be achieved through the implementation of suitable illumination-detection schemes. We validate this conclusion by carrying out a detailed quantitative analysis of optical contrast, which fully reproduces our experimental observations on over 60 WSe$_2$ mono-, bi-, and trilayers. We further validate the proposed strategy by extending our analysis to atomically thin phosphorene, InSe, and graphene crystals. Our conclusion is that the use of diffusively reflected light to detect and identify atomically thin layers is an interesting alternative to the common detection scheme based on Fabry-Perot interference, because it enables atomically thin layers to be detected on substrates others than the commonly used Si/SiO$_2$, and it may offer higher sensitivity depending on the specific 2D material considered.
Physicsarxiv.org

Mechanism of electron-beam manipulation of single dopant atoms in silicon

Alexander Markevich, Bethany M Hudak, Jacob Madsen, Jiaming Song, Paul C Snijders, Andrew R Lupini, Toma Susi. The precise positioning of dopant atoms within bulk crystal lattices could enable novel applications in areas including solid-state sensing and quantum computation. Established scanning probe techniques are capable tools for the manipulation of surface atoms, but at a disadvantage due to their need to bring a physical tip into contact with the sample. This has prompted interest in electron-beam techniques, followed by the first proof-of-principle experiment of bismuth dopant manipulation in crystalline silicon. Here, we use first principles modeling to discover a novel indirect exchange mechanism that allows electron impacts to non-destructively move dopants with atomic precision within the silicon lattice. However, this mechanism only works for the two heaviest group V donors with split-vacancy configurations, Bi and Sb. We verify our model by directly imaging these configurations for Bi, and by demonstrating that the promising nuclear spin qubit Sb can be manipulated using a focused electron beam.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Scientists can predict and design single atom catalysts for important chemical reactions

Researchers at Tufts University, University College London (UCL), Cambridge University and University of California at Santa Barbara have demonstrated that a catalyst can indeed be an agent of change. In a study published today in Science, they used quantum chemical simulations run on supercomputers to predict a new catalyst architecture as well as its interactions with certain chemicals, and demonstrated in practice its ability to produce propylene - currently in short supply - which is critically needed in the manufacture of plastics, fabrics and other chemicals. The improvements have potential for highly efficient, "greener" chemistry with a lower carbon footprint.
Physicsarxiv.org

Spontaneous decay of artificial atoms in a three-qubit system

We study the evolution of qubits amplitudes in a one-dimensional chain consisting of three equidistantly spaced noninteracting qubits embedded in an open waveguide. The study is performed in the frame of single-excitation subspace, where the only qubit in the chain is initially excited. We show that the dynamics of qubits amplitudes crucially depend on the value of $kd$, where $k$ is the wave vector, $d$ is a distance between neighbor qubits. If $kd$ is equal to an integer multiple of $\pi$, then the qubits are excited to a stationary level. In this case, it is the dark states which prevent qubits from decaying to zero even though they do not contribute to the output spectrum of photon emission. For other values of $kd$ the excitations of qubits exhibit the damping oscillations which represent the vacuum Rabi oscillations in a three-qubit system. In this case, the output spectrum of photon radiation is determined by a subradiant state which has the lowest decay rate. We also investigated the case with the frequency of a central qubit being different from that of the edge qubits. In this case, the qibits decay rates can be controlled by the frequency detuning between the central and the edge qubits.
Physicsarxiv.org

Non-adiabatic dynamics in Rydberg gases with random atom positions

Assemblies of highly excited Rydberg atoms in an ultracold gas can be set into motion by a combination of van-der-Waals and resonant dipole-dipole interactions. Thereby, the collective electronic Rydberg state might change due to non-adiabatic transitions, in particular if the configuration encounters a conical interaction. For the experimentally most accessible scenario, in which the Rydberg atoms are initially randomly excited in a three-dimensional bulk gas under blockade conditions, we numerically show that non-adiabatic transitions can be common when starting from the most energetic repulsive BO-surface. We outline how this state can be selectively excited using a microwave resonance, and demonstrate a regime where almost all collisional ionization of Rydberg atoms can be traced back to a prior non-adiabatic transition. Since Rydberg ionisation is relatively straightforward to detect, the excitation and measurement scheme considered here renders non-adiabatic effects in Rydberg motion easier to demonstrate experimentally than in scenarios considered previously.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Creating tunable and coupled Rashba-type quantum dots atom-by-atom

Wouter Jolie, Tzu-Chao Hung, Lorena Niggli, Benjamin Verlhac, Nadine Hauptmann, Daniel Wegner, Alexander Ako Khajetoorians. Artificial lattices created by assembling atoms on a surface with scanning tunneling microscopy present a platform to create matter with tailored electronic, magnetic and topological properties. However, such artificial lattices studies to date have focused exclusively on surfaces with weak spin-orbit coupling. Here, we created artificial and coupled quantum dots by fabricating quantum corrals from iron atoms on the prototypical Rashba surface alloy, BiCu2, using low-temperature scanning tunneling microscopy. We quantified the quantum confinement of such quantum dots with various diameter and related this to the spatially dependent density of states, using scanning tunneling spectroscopy. We found that the density of states shows complex distributions beyond the typical isotropic patterns seen in radially symmetric structures on (111) noble metal surfaces. We related these to the energy-dependent interplay of the confinement potential with the hexagonal warping and multiple intra- and interband scattering vectors, which we simulated with a particle-in-a-box model that considers the Rashba-type band structure of BiCu2. Based on these results, we studied the effect of coupling two quantum dots and exploited the resultant anisotropic coupling derived from the symmetry of the various scattering channels. The large anisotropy and spin-orbit coupling provided by the BiCu2 platform are two key ingredients toward creation of correlated artificial lattices with non-trivial topology.
MathematicsScience Now

First-principles design of a single-atom–alloy propane dehydrogenation catalyst

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Nanoparticles of rhodium dispersed on metal oxides are generally poor catalysts for alkane dehydrogenation because the reactants bind too strongly to the metal. Hannagan et al. performed first-principle calculations indicating that single rhodium atoms in a copper surface should be stable and selective for conversion of propane to propene and hydrogen. Model studies of single rhodium atoms embedded in a copper (111) surface revealed a very high selectivity to propene and high resistance to the formation of surface carbon that would deactivate the catalyst.
ChemistryEurekAlert

A world first! Visualizing atomic-scale structures with the optical force

Osaka, Japan - A team of scientists led by the Department of Applied Physics at Osaka University, the Department of Physics and Electronics at Osaka Prefecture University, and the Department of Materials Chemistry at Nagoya University used photoinduced force microscopy to map out the forces acting on quantum dots in three dimensions. By eliminating sources of noise, the team was able to achieve subnanometer precision for the first time ever, which may lead to new advances in photocatalysts and optical tweezers.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Dynamics of dipolar Atom-Molecular BEC in a double well potential: Effect of atom-molecular coherent coupling

In the present work we have studied the dynamics of dipolar atom-molecular Bose Einstein Condensates coupled via Feshbach Resonance in a double well potential. We have numerically solved four coupled GP like equations, two for left well and two for right well for this atom molecular coupled system. Our numerical results show that both the long-range dipole-dipole interaction (chosen to be positive) and the coherent coupling interaction (which is positive for bosons) facilitate the transmission of atoms and molecules from left well to the right well when the population in the right well dominates over that in the left well and is trapped for a period of time. Whereas in absence of any one of these interactions probability of transient transmission decreases. However in absence of both the interactions (dipole-dipole and coherent coupling) i.e. when only the repulsive contact interaction is present, it leads to self trapping in the left well for a period of time. It is also shown that the signature of coherent coupling between atoms and molecules on the density distribution of atoms in the double well potential is present both in absence and presence of dipole-dipole interaction.
PhysicsNature.com

Atomic-state-dependent screening model for hot and warm dense plasmas

An ion embedded in warm/hot dense plasmas will greatly alter its microscopic structure and dynamics, as well as the macroscopic radiation transport properties of the plasmas, due to complicated many-body interactions with surrounding particles. Accurate theoretically modeling of such kind of quantum many-body interactions is essential but very challenging. In this work, we propose an atomic-state-dependent screening model for treating the plasmas with a wide range of temperatures and densities, in which the contributions of three-body recombination processes are included. We show that the electron distributions around an ion are strongly correlated with the ionic state studied due to the contributions of three-body recombination processes. The feasibility and validation of the proposed model are demonstrated by reproducing the experimental result of the line-shift of hot-dense plasmas as well as the classical molecular dynamic simulations of moderately coupled ultra-cold neutral plasmas. Our work opens a promising way to treat the screening effect of hot and warm dense plasma, which is a bottleneck of those extensive studies in high-energy-density physics, such as atomic processes in plasma, plasma spectra and radiation transport properties, among others.
Physicsarxiv.org

Atomic-scale imaging of CH3NH3PbI3 structure and its decomposition pathway

Shulin Chen, Changwei Wu, Bo Han, Zhetong Liu, Zhou Mi, Weizhong Hao, Jinjin Zhao, Xiao Wang, Qing Zhang, Kaihui Liu, Junlei Qi, Jian Cao, Jicai Feng, Dapeng Yu, Jiangyu Li, Peng Gao. Understanding the atomic structure and structural instability of organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites is the key to appreciate their remarkable...
Physicsarxiv.org

Topology invisible to eigenvalues in obstructed atomic insulators

We consider the extent to which symmetry eigenvalues reveal the topological character of bands. Specifically, we compare distinct atomic limit phases (band representations) that share the same irreducible representations (irreps) at all points in the Brillouin zone and, therefore, appear equivalent in a classification based on eigenvalues. We derive examples where such "irrep-equivalent" phases can be distinguished by a quantized Berry phase or generalization thereof. These examples constitute a generalization of the Su-Schrieffer-Heeger chain: neither phase is topological, in the sense that localized Wannier functions exist, yet there is a topological obstruction between them. We refer to two phases as "Berry obstructed atomic limits" if they have the same irreps, but differ by Berry phases. This is a distinct notion from eigenvalue obstructed atomic limits, which differ in their symmetry irreps at some point in the Brillouin zone. We compute exhaustive lists of elementary band representations that are irrep-equivalent, in all space groups, with and without time-reversal symmetry and spin-orbit coupling, and use group theory to derive a set of necessary conditions for irrep-equivalence. Finally, we conjecture, and in some cases prove, that irrep-equivalent elementary band representations that are not equivalent can be distinguished by a topological invariant.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Validity of point-mass model in off-resonance dynamic atomic force microscopy

The quantitative measurement of viscoelasticity of nano-scaleentities is an important goal of nanotechnology research and there is considerable progress with advent of dynamic Atomic Force Microscopy. The hydrodynamics of cantilever, the force sensor in AFM measurements, plays a pivotal role in quantitative estimates of nano-scale viscoelasticity. The point-mass model,wherein the AFM cantilever is approximated as a point mass with mass-less spring is widely used in dynamic AFM analysis and its validity, particularly in liquid environments, is debated. It is suggested that the cantilever must be treated as a continuous rectangular beam to obtain accurate estimates of nano-scale viscoelasticity of materials it is probing. Here, we derived equations, which relate stiffness and damping coefficient of the material under investigation to measured parameters, by approximating cantilever as a point mass and also considering the full geometric details. These equations are derived for both tip-excited as well as base excited cantilevers. We have performed off-resonance dynamic atomic force spectroscopy on a single protein molecule to investigate the validity of widely used point-mass model. We performed measurements with AFMs equipped with different cantilever excitation methods as well as detection schemes to measure cantilever response. The data was analyzed using both, continuous-beam model and the point-mass model. We found that both models yield same results when the experiments are performed in truly off-resonance regime with small amplitudes and the cantilever stiffness is much higher than the interaction stiffness. Our findings suggest that a simple point-mass approximation based model is adequate to describe the dynamics, provided care is taken while performing experiments so that the approximations used in these models are valid.
PhysicsAPS physics

Preparation of the 1/2 Laughlin state with atoms in a rotating trap

Fractional quantum Hall systems are among the most exciting strongly correlated systems. Accessing them microscopically via quantum simulations with ultracold atoms would be an important achievement toward a better understanding of this strongly correlated state of matter. A promising approach is to confine a small number of bosonic atoms in a quasi-two-dimensional rotating trap, which mimics the magnetic field. For rotation frequencies close to the in-plane trapping frequency, the ground state is predicted to be a bosonic analog of the Laughlin state. Here, we study the problem of the adiabatic preparation of the Laughlin state by ramping the rotation frequency and controlling the ellipticity of the trapping potential. By employing adapted ramping speeds for rotation frequency and ellipticity, and large trap deformations, we improve the preparation time for high-fidelity Laughlin states by a factor of 10 in comparison to previous studies. With this improvement of the adiabatic protocol the Laughlin state can be prepared with current experimental technology.
Physicsarxiv.org

Atomic Pathways of Solute Segregation in the Vicinity of Nanoscale Defects

This work unravels the atomic details of the interaction of solute atoms with nanoscale crystalline defects. The complexity of this phenomenon is elucidated through detailed atom probe tomographic investigations on epitaxially-strained, compositionally metastable, semiconductor alloys. Subtle variations are uncovered in the concentration and distribution of solute atoms surrounding dislocations, and their dynamic evolution is highlighted. The results demonstrate that crystal defects, such as dislocations, are instrumental in initiating the process of phase separation in strained metastable layers. Matrix regions, close to the dislocations, show clear signs of compositional degradation only after a relatively short time from disrupting the local equilibrium. The solute concentration as well as the density of non-random atomic clusters increases while approaching a dislocation from the surrounding matrix region. In parallel, far from a dislocation the lattice remains intact preserving the metastable structure and composition uniformity. At advanced stages of phase separation, the matrix outside the dislocation reaches the equilibrium concentration, while dislocations act as vehicles of mass-transport, providing fast diffusive channels for solute atoms to reach the surface. Besides, the number of atomic clusters almost doubles and the number of atoms per cluster increases steadily, moving along a dislocation towards the surface. In addition to understanding the atomic features involved in the phase separation of strained metastable alloys, the work also illustrates the thermodynamic and kinetic behavior of solute atoms in the vicinity of a nanoscale defect and describe quantitatively the key processes, thus providing the empirical input to improve the atomic models and simulations.
AstronomyNature.com

A trapped ion atomic clock in space

Two years ago the Deep-Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) was launched into space. Writing in Nature, Eric Burt and colleagues now report the results from its first year of operation, demonstrating a long-term stability that exceeds the current performance of other space clocks, such as caesium or rubidium frequency standards or hydrogen masers, by an order of magnitude.
Scienceslashdot.org

See the Highest-Resolution Atomic Image Ever Captured

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Scientific American:. Behold the highest-resolution image of atoms ever seen. Cornell University researchers captured a sample from a crystal in three dimensions and magnified it 100 million times, doubling the resolution that earned the same scientists a Guinness World Record in 2018. Their work could help develop materials for designing more powerful and efficient phones, computers and other electronics, as well as longer-lasting batteries. The researchers obtained the image using a technique called electron ptychography. It involves shooting a beam of electrons, about a billion of them per second, at a target material. The beam moves infinitesimally as the electrons are fired, so they hit the sample from slightly different angles each time -- sometimes they pass through cleanly, and other times they hit atoms and bounce around inside the sample on their way out. Cornell physicist David Muller, whose team conducted the recent study, likens the technique to playing dodgeball against opponents who are standing in the dark. The dodgeballs are electrons, and the targets are individual atoms. Though Muller cannot see the targets, he can see where the "dodgeballs" end up, thanks to advanced detectors. Based on the speckle pattern generated by billions of electrons, machine-learning algorithms can calculate where the atoms were in the sample and what their shapes might be.

