Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Not Worried’ About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To Lakers

By Corey Hansford
Posted by 
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a franchise built around its stars and their latest duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has already brought them their 17th NBA Championship. But after a disappointing finish to this season, and with James being near the end of his career, talks of the team acquiring a third star are already ramping up and one big name who could soon be available is Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

s22928.pcdn.co
Community Policy
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
740
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Golden State Warriors#Mvp#James Davis#Tmz Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Youtube
Related
NBANBC Sports

Warriors CEO Lacob 'flabbergasted' by Wiseman criticism

There are two constants when it comes to many Warriors fans online: Admiration for Steph Curry (understandably) and frustrations with James Wiseman. Joe Lacob is not happy with the latter. The Warriors took Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. At only 19 years old, and...
NBAknbr.com

Joe Lacob says Daryl Morey called him after tweet about Stephen Curry

It’s been a tough couple weeks for Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Not only did Philadelphia get knocked out of the playoffs by the lower-seeded Hawks on Sunday night, Morey’s wallet is also a little lighter thanks to a recent ill advised tweet. Morey and the 76ers were...
NBANBC Bay Area

Joe Lacob Talks Steph Curry's Looming Warriors Contract Extension

Lacob discusses Steph's looming Warriors contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry as of right now is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. But all signs point to him signing a contract extension with the Warriors this summer. "My full expectation is...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: Warriors Owner Knows Possibility Of Franchise Star Joining Lakers

Joe Lacob believes a rumored trade sending Stephen Curry to the Lakers won't prosper. Lacob says the decision to leave the Bay Area will be up to Curry. The team owner won't hold any grudge if Curry decides to join the Lakers. Stephen Curry continues to be the Golden State...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers, Wizards moving closer to Russell Westbrook trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers were clearly missing something this past season. Although being devastated by injuries obviously played a role in the premature conclusion to their season, so did having the wrong personnel. Fixing that requires giving up some players and adding different ones in their place. The first part...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts After Bronny James Missed A Game-Winning Shot

LeBron James is surprisingly not making a run at the NBA Finals this year after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoff by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, he's focused on supporting and helping his kids get better on the court. A couple of days...
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

2021 Dream Team USA: Are They Good Enough To Win The Gold Medal?

Team USA's 2021 12-man roster is confirmed for the upcoming Olympic Games. The roster is missing some major names like LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry among many others; but this roster is still stacked with All-Star talent. And with the prestige that Team USA comes with, they are one of the favorites entering the competition.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James tweeting and complaining about injuries is hypocritical

The NBA playoffs are heading to the conference finals, and a notable absence is the Los Angeles Lakers and future Hall of Famer LeBron James. The reigning champions were eliminated in Round 1 and are now watching as others, including their in-building rivals, the LA Clippers, progress further in the playoffs and reach the Western Conference Finals.