Millions Of Workers Plan To Switch Jobs In Pursuit Of A Work-Life Balance, Growth Opportunities, Remote Options And Being Treated With Respect
Prudential, the large global financial services giant, conducted a survey of workers, and the results are astounding. “Some 48% of Americans are rethinking the type of job they want post-pandemic.” According to the research, “53% say they’d switch to an entirely new industry if they could retrain.” Prudential’s latest Pulse of the American Worker survey found that 25% of workers “plan to look for a new job post-pandemic” and “compensation, work-life balance and lack of growth opportunities are top priorities.”www.forbes.com