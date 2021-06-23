Cancel
Economy

Millions Of Workers Plan To Switch Jobs In Pursuit Of A Work-Life Balance, Growth Opportunities, Remote Options And Being Treated With Respect

By Jack Kelly
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prudential, the large global financial services giant, conducted a survey of workers, and the results are astounding. “Some 48% of Americans are rethinking the type of job they want post-pandemic.” According to the research, “53% say they’d switch to an entirely new industry if they could retrain.” Prudential’s latest Pulse of the American Worker survey found that 25% of workers “plan to look for a new job post-pandemic” and “compensation, work-life balance and lack of growth opportunities are top priorities.”

