Millions Of Workers Plan To Switch Jobs In Pursuit Of A Work-Life Balance, Growth Opportunities, Remote Options And Being Treated With Respect

Having a good work-life balance makes for happy and healthy employees, but a new study finds it can be bad for job performance if the balance is too good, meaning if workers have too much leisure time and are too relaxed. Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management examined more than 6,000 Goldman Sachs financial analysts’ reviews from the job website Glassdoor of their work-life balance, and compared it with data looking at the analysts’ career advancement, job mobility, and promotion records. They found the analysts did their best work when their work-life balance was rated around 3.5 on a five-point scale, the equivalent of having an “okay” work-life balance. Rotman School Professor Ole-Kristian Hope explained, “If you have too much work-life balance, that means you’re not focusing enough on work. A little bit of stress is probably a good thing, but if it’s too much then the pressure becomes daunting and you can’t do anything.” (Studyfinds)