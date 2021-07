At the close of the G7 Summit earlier in June, the leadership of the Group of Seven departed Cornwall with a clear mandate to "build back better." Specifically, wealthy nations are attempting to navigate both the ongoing turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-present reality of the climate crisis. In doing so, they must confront certain core aspects of these crises, and the approaches that they take set an important precedent for the COP26 summit in November.