Humankind produced 63.7 million metric tons of aluminium in 2019, nearly all via an electrochemical process in which electrical current liberates molten Al from dissolved alumina. That year, Al production required 848 TWh of electricity1, 3% of the worldwide total, and caused 1% of human greenhouse gas emissions. Much of the electricity and emissions originate from energy loss in the poorly conducting electrolyte where aluminum oxide is dissolved. Thinning the electrolyte layer could decrease loss but has been limited by the Metal Pad Instability (MPI), which causes Al cells to slosh out of control if the electrolyte is not sufficiently thick. Here we show that adding an oscillating component to the current disrupts the MPI in realistic simulations, allowing stable operation with electrolyte layers at least 12% thinner. This occurs when oscillation excites standing waves, which decouple the resonance that drives a growing traveling wave, characteristic of the MPI. Maintaining oscillation can prevent MPI; initiating oscillation can halt an MPI in progress. Our findings could significantly increase the efficiency of virtually all aluminium refining cells without the need for expensive reconstruction, thereby decreasing energy use by 34 TWh/year (2.1 MJ/kg Al) or more and greenhouse gas emissions by 13 Mton/year or more.