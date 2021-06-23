Cancel
Entertainment

We were wrong to leap to judgment on gender-critical artist, admits Royal Academy

By Craig Simpson
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Academy has made a U-turn in its stance on gender-critical artist Jess de Wahls after initially pulling her work from its gift shop over her alleged “transphobia”. The institution said its decision not to restock her work after a handful of complaints over her belief that biological sex...

