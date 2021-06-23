Cancel
Agriculture

Ukraine grain stocks at 6.9 mln tonnes at June 1

 12 days ago

KYIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain stocks totalled 6.9 million tonnes as of June 1, up by 830,000 tonnes from the same point in 2020, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Wednesday, citing data from the State Statistics Service. Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 2.4 million tonnes...

AgricultureWDEZ 101.9 FM

Syngenta looks to China’s farmers for growth ahead of mega-IPO

WEI COUNTY, China (Reuters) – Agrichemicals giant Syngenta Group is rapidly expanding its rollout of farm services in China ahead of a huge stock market listing, as it seeks to meet surging demand from farmers crucial to Beijing’s increasing focus on food security. The world’s biggest crop-protection maker and No....
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Russia’s economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy has been recovering robustly in the past few months, a boon for authorities ahead of elections, but an abrupt surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to raise interst rates to combat inflation are challenging further growth. After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine starts new 2021/22 grain export season, ships 128,000 T

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 128,000 tonnes in the first 5 days of new 2021/22 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included 65,000 tonnes of wheat and 59,000 tonnes of corn, the data showed. Ukraine, which started the 2021 grain harvest,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine could lose some of its grain harvest due to poor weather -analyst

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Adverse weather conditions in Ukraine's key grain producing regions could lead to significant losses in its barley and wheat harvests, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Ukraine has already started its 2021 grain harvest and expects an all-time high crop of around 76 million...
Middle EastAgriculture Online

Lebanon central bank to finance imports of medicine and flour

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said on Monday it will pay up to $400 million to finance imports of essential medicine and flour. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week in anticipation of high new harvest volumes and against a backdrop of competition among suppliers, analysts said on Monday. New-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July was $242 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a decline of $4.5 to $246 a tonne FOB for the week. Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The low level of the tax is expected to boost Russian exports. "We expect Russian FOB to move slightly lower on the strong competition with other origins and weaker domestic prices," Sovecon said. Yields in Russia's south, where harvesting has started, were close to a record, while in the Volga and Saratov regions they were slightly below average, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 13,175 rbls/t -350 rbls class wheat, ($179) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 40,925 rbls/t -3,750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 100,000 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,115/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - soybeans 48,800 rbls/t -500 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $571.94/t -$25.66 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4607 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Businessmix929.com

ECB’s Knot says “inflation is not dead” in Europe – NRC interview

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Rising inflation in Europe may not be temporary, Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Sunday in NRC Handelsblad. “Inflation is not dead,” said Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s governing council. “We should...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2021/22 soybean crop at 143.5 million tonnes

July 2 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brasilia:. "For 2021/22, Post forecasts soybean planted area at 40.3 million hectares (ha), and production at 143.5 million metric tons (MMT), based on a yield of 3.56 mt per ha (hectare). Post revised up 2020/21 planted area estimate by 300,000 ha to 38.8 million ha, and the production estimate by 3 MMT, to a record-setting 137 MMT. Despite much handwringing over the delayed planting due to drought and then delayed harvest due to too much rain, Brazilian farmers collected their largest soybean harvest yet. Soybean exports in the 2021/22 are forecast at 94 MMT, shattering this season's expected record shipments of 87 MMT. Post forecasts 47.7 MMT of soybeans destined for processing in the 2021/22 MY, an increase of just over 2% on the 2020/21 estimate of 46.5 MMT. Soybean crush was lowered for the current season, owing to the slack in domestic demand for soybean oil."
Public Healthkelo.com

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday reported 697 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began and the fifth day in a row it has set that record. The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 24,439 new coronavirus cases nationwide, the most it has reported since...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentina 2020/21 corn production to hit record, government says

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 corn production is set to hit a record of 59 million tonnes, the country's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday, an estimate which includes both commercial grain and that used by farmers themselves and not sold. "The result of the 2020/2021 corn campaign...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA attache sees China 2021/22 corn imports down at 20 mln tonnes

July 1 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing:. "Post's MY2021/22 corn import forecast is 20 MMT (million metric tons), 6 MMTs below USDA's official forecast with the expectation that demand softens as corn imported during the current marketing year enters commercial channels, stock building moderates, and the expansion of domestic corn area results in greater production. In addition, imported corn's previous price advantage has narrowed as global grain prices and shipping costs are on the rise. Barley imports are increased as feed mills shift to substitute more barely over sorghum. All indications point to a bumper wheat harvest this year. While wheat continues to be substituted for corn in feed rations, there are few reports of imported wheat going into feed, but rather old stocks continue to be auctioned for feed use."
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain crop seen rising 17% to record 75.8 mln T -ministry

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by around 17% to a record 75.8 million tonnes because of favourable weather, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The harvest, which has already started, could include 37.1 million tonnes of corn, 28.5 million tonnes of...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Bullish USDA Acreage, Grain Stocks Reports Send Corn, Soy Futures Skyward

USDA's June 1 Grain Stocks and Acreage reports caught traders flat-footed on Wednesday, with a double whammy of lower stocks and acreage than pre-report surveys had expected. Corn rallied 60 cents from its morning low, while soybeans rallied $1.10. Corn traded limit higher, with beans up over 90 cents at one point, finishing just 14 1/2 cents below the new soy limit.
Industrydtnpf.com

USDA Quarterly Grain Stocks Report and Implied Basis Levels

The folks at NASS unleashed two reports Wednesday, June 30 -- the quarterly Grain Stocks and the Planted Acreage. As you know by now, the net impact was a limit-up corn market Wednesday (with expanded 60-cent limits Thursday) and soybean futures very near the new daily limit of $1.00 per bushel with 90-cent gains.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat futures hit highest since mid-June

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose to their highest since mid-June on Thursday, with traders noting continued support from a U.S. government report that showed spring plantings fell below expectations. "The planting report raises supply concerns on longer term," said Ole Houe,...