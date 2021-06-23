Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Biotalys sets price for Euronext Brussels listing

Agriculture Online
 12 days ago

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Belgium's Biotalys will raise up to 71.2 million euros ($79.8 million) in its listing on Euronext Brussels next week, the maker of biological alternatives to chemical pesticides said on Wednesday. The agri-tech company said it had set a price range of 7.50 to 8.50 euros...

www.agriculture.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Euronext Brussels#Reuters#Belgian#Ablynx#Evoca#The European Union#Gimv#Sofinnova Partners#Bnp Paribas#Gossler Co#Kbc Securities#Belfius Bank#Oppenheimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Biology
Related
BusinessAgriculture Online

Glencore names Kalidas Madhavpeddi as new chairman

July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Monday Kalidas Madhavpeddi will take over as its new chairman at the end of the month, when Tony Hayward retires after eight years in the role. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Retailwcn247.com

Bidding war speculation gives UK's Morrisons shares a boost

LONDON (AP) — Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons have spiked by 11% as investors priced in the possibility of a bidding war for the company after a third U.S.-based private equity company said it was mulling a bid. Investment firm Apollo said it is considering launching its own bid for Morrisons in the wake of Saturday’s news that the retailer had agreed a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover from a group of investors led by Fortress Investment. British assets are widely considered to be cheaper than they otherwise would have been as a result of Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

French shares close 0.22 pct higher on Monday

PARIS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.22 percent, or 14.68 points, to close at 6,567.54 points. Of the 40 selected large companies, 25 gained in the day. French banking group Societe Generale advanced 2.45 percent, the top gainer...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week in anticipation of high new harvest volumes and against a backdrop of competition among suppliers, analysts said on Monday. New-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July was $242 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a decline of $4.5 to $246 a tonne FOB for the week. Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The low level of the tax is expected to boost Russian exports. "We expect Russian FOB to move slightly lower on the strong competition with other origins and weaker domestic prices," Sovecon said. Yields in Russia's south, where harvesting has started, were close to a record, while in the Volga and Saratov regions they were slightly below average, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 13,175 rbls/t -350 rbls class wheat, ($179) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 40,925 rbls/t -3,750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 100,000 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,115/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - soybeans 48,800 rbls/t -500 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $571.94/t -$25.66 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4607 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Marketscryptopotato.com

Europe Needs to Regulate Crypto as Quickly as Possible, Says Banque de France Governor

François Villeroy de Galhau – the governor of Banque de France – opined that the financial dominance of Europe can be preserved if crypto gets regulated. François Villeroy de Galhau – the head of the French central bank – sounded a note of caution that Europe’s monetary sovereignty faces tough times if the EU does not regulate cryptocurrencies. Without hasty action, the international role of the euro would be endangered.
Businesswsau.com

ECB’s Knot says “inflation is not dead” in Europe – NRC interview

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Rising inflation in Europe may not be temporary, Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Sunday in NRC Handelsblad. “Inflation is not dead,” said Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s governing council. “We should...
Stocksdallassun.com

Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing in Paris and Amsterdam on Euronext

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), physically backed by Bitcoin, becomes the most cost-efficient way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin on Euronext with a total expense ratio of 0.95%. The ETP is issued by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as 'Iconic Funds').
IndustryAgriculture Online

Financial investors trim net long in Euronext wheat

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants reduced slightly their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to June 25, data published by Euronext showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 81,600...
Businessmarketplace.org

Euronext CEO explains exchange’s post-Brexit move from London

In real estate, location is everything. Apparently, so too in financial services. In April, pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext, which functions in major cities including Amsterdam and Dublin, completed its takeover of Milan’s Borsa Italiana stock exchange in a more than $5 billion deal. At the same time, it announced plans to shift its data center in the second quarter of 2022 from Britain’s eastern coast to the northern Italian city of Bergamo.
BusinessBenzinga

Sharesight Launches Intraday Pricing For US- And UK-Listed Stocks

What Happened: Sharesight is a holistic fintech analytics platform. In a move to expand its portfolio tracking product globally, Sharesight announced the addition of 15 minutes delayed intraday pricing for U.S. and U.K. stocks. As a result, self-directed investors will stay better informed on stock price and performance data making...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing’s planned $4 billion New York debut will supercharge Chinese listings in the United States on the back of an all-time high in the first half the year, despite political sparring between the two countries. A total of 29 initial public...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

UK fintech Wise set to list in London on July 7

LONDON (Reuters) – British financial technology company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it plans to list in early July, in a test for London’s main market as investor appetite for company floats starts to wane. The company, formerly known as TransferWise, plans to do a direct listing on the London...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

GSK sets out plans for listing of consumer products venture

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s GSK on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines. The separation will be achieved by demerging...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Admission to Trading on the Euronext Growth Paris

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / 8:00 am CET - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ('R&D'), manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements, today announces its first day of listing's share price.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union is squeezing President Vladimir Putin’s geopolitical tentacles. Brussels was on Monday preparing tougher sanctions against Belarus over the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk, including a possible ban on EU investors from trading securities or buying short-term bonds read more . That puts pressure on Russia to step up financial support to its ally.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine starts new 2021/22 grain export season, ships 128,000 T

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 128,000 tonnes in the first 5 days of new 2021/22 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included 65,000 tonnes of wheat and 59,000 tonnes of corn, the data showed. Ukraine, which started the 2021 grain harvest,...