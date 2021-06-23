Elmer Boyd “Coach” Woody, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1935 in Roane County and was a 1953 graduate of Midway High School. He furthered his education, receiving a B.S. degree from TN Wesleyan, M.S. and E.D.S. degree from TN Tech. Coach, as many knew him, was a high school teacher at Midway High where he later became principal at his alma mater. He began coaching the Green Waves in the fall of 1956 and leading them to victory where they became champions. In 2004, Coach was inducted into the TN Wesleyan Hall of Fame. He was also a Roane County Treasurer.