Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini is the perfect way to enjoy a summer appetizer or light lunch. Bell Peppers are in season in July. As with most produce you will find the most flavorful and sweet bell pepper in the heat of summer. Roasting them with onions and mushrooms allows them to really shine. Topping this mix on a crusty toasted bread is the perfect way to enjoy an appetizer with friends or a light lunch. Great with a crisp white wine on a warm summer night with the laughter of friends sounds magical to me.