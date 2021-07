The mistake resonated across generations, with even Pele tweeting Kylian Mbappe words of encouragement following his penalty miss that knocked France out of the 2020 Euros in the round of 16. It was Mbappe’s first sporting trauma on the international stage, and the first time we saw his previously undefined talent hit a limit. From that perspective, Mbappe’s miss was almost inevitable as we’ve been conditioned to expect our signature athlete’s to somehow fail on a grand occasion before their eventual redemption. Didier Deschamps added that the striker was “very affected” by the miss, with Mbappe tweeting an apology afterwards.