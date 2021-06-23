Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Shrimp Pasta Salad with Cucumber and Dill Recipe

recipes.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightened up with a bright lemon and mayo dressing, this shrimp pasta salad with cucumber is a great potluck dish for all occasions. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta until al dente. Add shrimp, and cook just until opaque throughout. Drain, and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Drain again.

recipes.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cucumber#Dill#Food Drink#Shrimp Pasta Salad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Summer squash casserole

This is a family recipe I've been making for years when the garden is overflowing with summer squash, zucchini or both. 4 total zucchini or yellow squash - I'll use whatever I have on hand, a mix of the two or just one. 4 cloves garlic, minced. 1 small onion,...
Recipeswhitehallledger.com

RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Baked Peppers with Rice Stuffing

When the mercury rises, savvy cooks know lighter fare is the name of the game. Light recipes can be made even better by incorporating fresh produce that's full of vitamins and minerals. It's even possible to grow many of these foods right in your own backyard garden. "Baked Peppers With...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon – If you are trying to eat healthily and looking for something new, try this delicious broccoli salad! Crisp raw broccoli is tossed with bacon, red onion, cheddar, and a creamy yogurt-mayo-mustard dressing. This broccoli salad recipe is naturally gluten-free and low carb. So simple and ultra-delicious – Enjoy!
Chicago, ILThe Daily Meal

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic. This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for Comforting Dinners

Creamy Pasta Recipes – Cheese, cream and butter, these mouthwatering, creamy pasta recipes have everything you need for a comforting dinner! From Instant Pot creamy chicken pasta to cheesy sausage pasta, we’ve got you covered with these ultra creamy pasta recipes. Enjoy!. Creamy Pasta Recipes: 15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Orange-Cardamom Butter Cakes with Rose Water Icing

Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine milk, orange zest, and orange blossom water in a small bowl. Split vanilla bean half in half lengthwise, and scrape vanilla seeds into milk mixture; stir to combine. Add vanilla bean pod to milk mixture; set aside. Generously grease bottom and sides of 8 wells of a 12-cup standard muffin pan with butter. Dust generously with flour. Tilt to cover sides completely, and tap out excess. Set aside.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Make your pasta salad better with salami, provolone and a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Inspired by traditional antipasto flavors, we wanted to create a pasta salad that could take on hearty, interesting mix-ins. We started with fusilli pasta, which was substantial enough to hold up to the larger pieces of meat and cheese. Thickly cut salami and provolone added savory bite and richness, and sliced kalamata olives added a brininess to punch up the flavor. With several rich ingredients in the mix, a mayonnaise-based dressing was overkill, so we swapped it out in favor of a bright vinaigrette accented with tangy sun-dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, garlic, and basil. When left to marinate for a day or two, the pasta took on even more flavor; to loosen the dressing and quickly take the chill off the pasta, we stirred in a little boiling water. Chopped baby spinach added just before serving lent extra color and freshness. Other pasta shapes can be substituted for the fusilli.
Recipesknuj.net

Chicken Ramen Noodle Salad

1 package Ramen noodles (broken) Mix cabbage, onions, noodles and chicken. Add dressing (toss to coat) & serve chilled.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Chicken Thighs With Spicy Peach Sauce

Chicken thighs with spicy peach sauce is truly one of those weeknight lifesaver meals. It’s quick to prepare with little prep—no marinating, no chopping for hours. And the ingredients? Chicken thighs, peaches, peach preserves, basil. Maybe some chile heat and white wine, if that’s how you roll. Simple!. Adapted from...
RecipesThe Guardian

Top chefs on how to make pasta salad a summer hit

My friends hate pasta salad. How can I convince them otherwise?. “I hate pasta salad, too,” says Stevie Parle, the chef and restaurateur behind London pasta joint Pastaio. “I think there’s some post-traumatic stress surrounding the dish, which you should respect.” Ruth Rogers, chef-owner of the River Cafe, goes even further: “I’d rather starve than eat pasta salad,” she declares. “That’s not to say I don’t like uncooked tomato and basil on pasta, but the pasta has to be very hot.”
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Greek Pasta Salad

Orrechiette or ‘Little Ears’ is a great pasta choice for this fresh summer meal. Their little dips fill up with the veggies and their juices, making this Greek Pasta Salad a wonderfully tasty dish. It’s nutritious too. 20 min prep. 4 servings. 12 ingredients. Ingredients. 6 ounces of whole wheat...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Cold Pasta and Shrimp With Quick Pesto and Mint

For the pesto: Blend the basil leaves with most of the pine nuts, 1/2 peeled garlic clove, 1/3 cup oil, 2 Tbsp. grated Grana Padano cheese and a pinch of salt. Peel and devein the prawns and cut them in half lengthwise. Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a skillet. Add shrimp and brown for 2-3 minutes.
RecipesNew England Today

Creamy Lemon-Basil Pasta Salad | Recipe Remake

Pasta salads get a bad rap. Too often, they make us think of overcooked noodles and gobs of mayo. But this humble dish remains a picnic classic for a reason: It’s quick to make, easy to travel with, and when it’s good, it’s good. Our creamy, zesty rigatoni salad hits...
RecipesThe Guardian

Satay skewers, spicy sweet potatoes, rice paper rolls: Yotam Ottolenghi’s party recipes

Is it time, at last, to dust down the diary and make summer party plans? I think it is and, moreover, I think it’s time to push the boat out a little, too. Serve up one or two or three of today’s dishes (along with buckets of crisps, peanuts and carrot sticks, of course), and they will remind those who have not partied together for so long that partying can be a very delicious thing. It’s been a long time coming, after all.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Pasta Salad With Seared Tuna

Cook the pasta in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and season with a drizzle of olive oil. Spread the pasta on a baking tray to cool. In the meantime, wash and dice the tomatoes. Transfer them to a bowl. 3. Chop the green olives (around 4 oz.) and...
RecipesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Recipe: Berry Snack Cake

This pretty, simple berry snack cake is a perfect way to use fresh summer produce! It’s also great for after school (or even for breakfast, if you’re in need of a special morning treat). The blueberries and raspberries add bright color and fresh flavor. You can substitute frozen berries for fresh if you like. Just thaw them before using!
Recipesrecipes.net

Spicy Caesar Salad Recipe

Made with toasted baguette slices, lean bacon, and lettuce, switch up your usual greens with this caesar salad that’s tossed in a spicy mayo dressing. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Spread the baguette slices on a baking sheet and lightly brush both sides with olive oil. Bake for...