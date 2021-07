There's just something about fall that makes you want to dig into all kinds of sweets. There's never a shortage of pumpkin desserts to choose from, including cakes, cookies, muffins, and more. But if you're on a mission to try new fall desserts, then these fall cupcakes surely won't disappoint. A day spent baking (and then eating) warm caramel apple cupcakes or aromatic dulce de leche pumpkin cupcakes truly sounds like time well spent. These ideas are perfect for a fall or Halloween party, or even as a treat after a weeknight family dinner. And it would certainly be fitting to include a batch or two of these fall cupcakes in this year's Thanksgiving desserts!