NJ interstates are worse than you think — and may need to be rebuilt, study finds

By David Matthau
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report finds New Jersey’s Interstate highways are among the most traveled and congested in the nation, and they are also falling apart at a faster rate than highways in most other states. The report was prepared by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit organization, at the request of...

wobm.com
