PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking information on a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 4:30 am. Authorities state that on that date and time an unknown person gained entry to Groom & Board located at 14xx North Front Street through the front door by forcing it open with a small pry tool. Once inside the suspect took an iPhone, cash from a cash box, and a laptop computer. The suspect then placed the stolen items in the trash can and was last seen dragging the trash can south on Front Street.