As of last Friday the 18th, there has been a chicken wing shortage due to high demand, forcing restaurants to take one of their most popular items off the menu as prices jump. “We have currently had to take our specials for wings on Sundays off with the 75 cent wings just due to the prices. We were paying at one time $88 a case of wings. Now we’re paying $155 a case," said a kitchen manager at the Chad Widenhouse located in North Carolina. Now that it's harder and more expensive to get your hands on chicken, this cauliflower wing is a tasty and healthier replacement.