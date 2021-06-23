Cancel
Recipes

Tuna and Apple Curried Salad Compote Recipe

recipes.net
 12 days ago

Eggless mayo seasoned with curry is the secret to the unique flavor of this tuna salad compote. It’s served with apples for some sweetness and crunch. To make the curry mayo, mix eggless mayo with pureed mango chutney and curry powder in a small blender. Add some low-fat organic milk to thin if necessary.

recipes.net
#Tuna Salad#Apples#Compote#Food Drink
