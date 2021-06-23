Tuna and Apple Curried Salad Compote Recipe

This standard tuna salad, writes Emily Nunn in The Department of Salad newsletter, is her mother's version and "probably pretty southern, but not that different from what you get at diners and lunch counters all over the country." She adds red onion, chopped hard-cooked egg, and a generous amount of sweet gherkin pickles and some pickle juice. She doesn't want you to use sweet pickle relish from a jar because the pieces are too small and soggy. "Keep the chunks pretty big, so that you get a nice crisp sweet hit in every bite. They're a main ingredient, not just an 'addition,' " she writes. The pickle is delicious in the tuna salad, which has a nice crunch of celery and onion. Nunn likes to leave the tuna overnight in the fridge and make a sandwich on toasted rye with extra mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes in season.