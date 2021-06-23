Creamy Pasta Salad with Celery Recipe

Posted by Emily Bites in 3 Purple, 6 Blue, 6 Green, 6 PP, All Recipes, Italian, Pasta, Salads, Side Dishes, vegetarian. This easy 5-ingredient Caprese Pasta Salad is the recipe you need for cookouts, barbecues, and potlucks this summer! The bright flavors of sweet, juicy cherry tomatoes, aromatic basil and fresh Mozzarella cheese really shine, and the hearty pasta and sweet and tangy balsamic vinaigrette finish this dish off beautifully. It’s great to have a few “go-to” simple recipes to bring to summer get togethers, and this Caprese Salad is definitely one of my favorites. It’s easy to make ahead and doesn’t require any on-site heat or preparation, and as a bonus it’s a real crowd pleaser! Plus, a 1 cup serving of this pasta salad is just 200 calories or 6 Green, 6 Blue, or 3 Purple WW (Weight Watchers) SmartPoints.