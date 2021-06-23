Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

A-CC Leisure Services wants help with park playground plans

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsBfm_0acnUT7h00

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is hosting a public input session on plans for a new playground at Sandy Creek Park: it is underway at 6 o’clock Thursday evening at the Park on Bob Holman Road in Athens. Leisure Services is looking for public input on the design for the SPLOST-funded playground.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website...

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input sessions regarding the new playground at Sandy Creek Park on Thursday, June 24 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Both sessions will take place at Sandy Creek Park located at 400 Bob Holman Road.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 28 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. The WebEx meeting link will be posted on www.accgov.com/leisureserviceslistens Additionally, an online survey will be available soon at www.accgov.com/leisureserviceslistens

The Leisure Services Department is seeking public input on the design for the SPLOST-funded playground planned for Sandy Creek Park. Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide input on the vision for this project. Children are encouraged to attend and will be participating in a concurrent visioning process.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure Services#Webex#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

KENNESAW, Ga. -- A professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large, authorities said. Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The department identified him Sunday as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.