A-CC Leisure Services wants help with park playground plans

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is hosting a public input session on plans for a new playground at Sandy Creek Park: it is underway at 6 o’clock Thursday evening at the Park on Bob Holman Road in Athens. Leisure Services is looking for public input on the design for the SPLOST-funded playground.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website...

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input sessions regarding the new playground at Sandy Creek Park on Thursday, June 24 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Both sessions will take place at Sandy Creek Park located at 400 Bob Holman Road.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 28 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. The WebEx meeting link will be posted on www.accgov.com/leisureserviceslistens Additionally, an online survey will be available soon at www.accgov.com/leisureserviceslistens

The Leisure Services Department is seeking public input on the design for the SPLOST-funded playground planned for Sandy Creek Park. Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide input on the vision for this project. Children are encouraged to attend and will be participating in a concurrent visioning process.

