Guest Column: Deplorable intolerance of others is not limited to one race
Our newspapers and other sources of news have in recent past been inundated with news of mass shootings and hate crimes. Despite numerous incidents of violence and mean-spirited racial slurs directed at Blacks, Jews, Asians, and Hispanics, I want to desperately believe that there is a very small minority that engages in such despicable behavior. The fact remains, though, that these fringe groups can and do cause irreparable damage to a society that comprises such vast diversity in religion, ethnicity, national origin, and color.www.jacksonville.com