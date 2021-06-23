Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Guest Column: Deplorable intolerance of others is not limited to one race

Florida Times-Union
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur newspapers and other sources of news have in recent past been inundated with news of mass shootings and hate crimes. Despite numerous incidents of violence and mean-spirited racial slurs directed at Blacks, Jews, Asians, and Hispanics, I want to desperately believe that there is a very small minority that engages in such despicable behavior. The fact remains, though, that these fringe groups can and do cause irreparable damage to a society that comprises such vast diversity in religion, ethnicity, national origin, and color.

www.jacksonville.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Hate Crimes#Police Brutality#Fbi#Vandalism#Jews#Asians#Hispanics#Americans#Fbi#Whites#Latinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: The reasoning for the opposition to Juneteenth

In theory there is nothing wrong with a celebration of emancipation. The freeing of the slaves was one of the great steps forward for this country, an end to the darkest chapter in American history. But we don’t live in theory. Our politics happens in practice, and in practice the vote that elevated “Juneteenth National Independence Day” to the status of a federal holiday is a disaster for those who hold that our country is good, our Constitution a great charter of liberty, and that the nation is to be commended for its progress on racial matters, not damned for its previous sins.
Societybeaconjournal.com

Letter: 'Insult' led to revelation on personal bias

As I sat at the school board meeting listening to comments, concerns and opinions, I was reminded of a time when my son was a junior at Hudson High School. He texted me that I was a racist, ableist, misogynist and classist, not to mention homophobic and a host of other things. My thought was “I am not!”, you’re gay, my best friend is black, your best friend (my “third son”) is black, my nephew is black, and we have friends of all races, religions and sexual orientations. How could I possibly be these things you accuse me of?
Public Safetyyoursun.com

LETTER: Violence on the rise. We must support police.

Lawlessness, gun violence, and other violent crime are spiking throughout our nation. We are bombarded with daily reports of drive-by shootings, road rage shootings, and random attacks on innocent people and business establishments. Could this all possibly correlate with the defunding of police doctrine that is being pushed by the Left?
ReligionMontrose Daily Press

RELIGION: Celebrating our religious freedom

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof… (The First Amendment). We are so blessed to live in a country of religious freedom. It is not only a blessing, but a privilege guaranteed by the Constitution in the Bill of Rights. The United States was founded on moral and ethical values, not bloodlines or genealogy or dictatorship, or a state religion. It was founded on the free exercise of a person’s religious choice.
SocietyGazette

GUEST COLUMN: The 'American Dream' is more than a race

People often tell me that I have achieved the “American Dream” when they learn about my past as a refugee from Vietnam. I was born in a war-torn country. At one point in my life, I was not only homeless, but no country would allow my family to sit on the street corner as homeless people. Today, I am a skin cancer surgeon and lead a thriving medical practice.
SocietyWashington Post

My one column about critical race theory

My favorite class to teach has been Classics of International Relations. It is a great book course, and its underlying premise has been that one needs to read the entire text of a classic to properly appreciate it. The lessons of Thucydides that one derives from reading only, say, the Melian Dialogue would be radically different from reading his entire history of the Peloponnesian War.
SocietyFlorida Times-Union

Letters: The truth will help our children judge how racism impacted our history

Representative Byron Donalds and others recently have suggested that teaching the 1619 Project curriculum in our schools is redundant because our children are already taught about 17th and 18th-century American history. In truth, few of our children and even fewer of us learned the factual detailed basis of the Atlantic...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: An uncomfortable conversation with an old white man

The April 22, The Courier contained an article detailing how the Human Rights Commission asked the Cedar Falls mayor and council to watch Emmanuel Acho’s “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” I watched four of his presentations and transcribed a portion of his June 30, 2020, YouTube program. Email question:...
SocietyFlorida Star

Op-Ed: Political Intra-Racism Hurting Black Americans

The social, political, and racial divide in America is unlike anything we’ve seen in decades. Violence continues to plague major US cities. There has been a 33 percent increase in homicides last year as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country, while millions of people joined protests against racial injustices, and police misconduct. But arguments of systematic racism has pushed […]
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Teachers should teach the truth

“Memory says, ‘I did that.’ Pride replies, ‘I could not have done that.’ Eventually, memory yields.”—Friedrich Nietzsche. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”—Maya Angelou. When I first taught American history at Logan Junior High, the district-assigned textbook I...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Letters: Reader believes that more people should have guns

The left tells us continuously that guns are a problem and should be abolished. The problem with guns isn't that there are too many of them. The problem is that there aren't enough of them. Gun crimes would go down if more people had guns to protect themselves from bad people with guns - you know, the democratic base.
SocietyFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: When seeking to understand others, viewpoints change for the better

I didn’t grow up with social media. I handwrote notes on notebook paper and folded them into small squares to pass to my friends. If I took a picture it was with a camera and it was months before I bothered to get the film developed. We didn’t take 10 iterations of the same pose because film was expensive. We just smiled and said “cheese” and that was that.
EducationDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Critical thinking and the cover up

Oklahoma recently passed a law censoring education in our public schools. While many people focus on the law’s intent to prevent teaching critical race theory, the following sentence in the law is the most dangerous. “No teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: Fourth of July Is different this year

The Forth of July is somehow different this year. As a senior citizen looking back on my childhood, it's become less of a holiday to celebrate and more a holiday representing major concerns about our country. I was born right at the end of WWII in a middle-sized Midwestern city, which could easily have been a setting for one of the early TV sitcoms. Our parents and grandparents were the people later described as the "greatest generation" and our parades, flag-waving and fireworks reflected that patriotic pride.
Poway, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Guest column: Voices from the Class of 2021

This week’s editorial page features excerpts of what the seniors selected to speak at the Del Norte, Poway and Rancho Bernardo high school graduation ceremonies said last Friday. * * * * *. We are here ... on the cusp of the beginning of our lives. We are here because...
Congress & CourtsGazette

GUEST COLUMN: Congress should bar LGBTQ discrimination

Every June LGBTQ Americans and allies like me celebrate Pride Month. It allows us to reflect on the resilience, strength, and diversity of the LGBTQ community. In recent years major rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court have punctuated our celebrations. From the Obergefell decision providing marriage equality in 2015, to the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Division decision in 2017 and the opinion Justice Neil Gorsuch drafted last year protecting LGBTQ members of the community from workplace discrimination.
Bloomington, INmagbloom.com

Guest Column: The Insidiousness of Implicit Bias

Building Thriving and Compassionate Community Implicit Bias Trainer. Implicit bias is described by the National Institutes of Health as a form of bias that occurs automatically and unintentionally, but nevertheless affects judgments, decisions, and behaviors. For many years now, efforts have taken place to help Monroe County address, confront, and...
Real EstateDaytona Beach News-Journal

Guest column: Conservatives aren't overreacting on left-wing indoctrination in schools

Editorial pages are replete with racial reality and concerns about how we teach our children on all levels as not seen since the civil rights days of the mid-sixties. It is a response to the recent concerns parents have had as a result of schools in America teaching critical race theory and putting forth a woke culture that is anti-American and racist in and of itself. Several school boards in America have unanimously approved equity policies that seek to disrupt societal and historical inequities arising from institutional racism and white supremacism in their schools.
Presidential ElectionDelaware County Daily Times

Guest Column: GOP voting legislation a solution in search of a problem

Last year a record number of Pennsylvanians either went to the polls or put their ballot in the mail, taking part in our democracy during an unprecedented pandemic. Election officials and workers moved heaven and Earth to ensure every ballot was counted, that every voter had their say. And despite challenges that two years ago none of us could fathom, Pennsylvania successfully and securely held an election.