Chromebook Shipments Grew 276% In Q1 2021 To Reach 12 Million Units
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global tablet and PC market. There’s sustained growth in demand for work-from-home or learn-from-home tools since early last year. Chromebooks have proven to be useful alternatives to Windows and Mac in these spaces, particularly in the education sector where high performance isn’t a priority. And as remote working and learning becomes a new norm, their popularity has reached new heights.www.androidheadlines.com