Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Explainer: What is the Delta variant of coronavirus with K417N mutation?

By Bhargav Acharya Shilpa Jamkhandikar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf4yw_0acnTpNm00
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 23 (Reuters) - India said on Wednesday it has found around 40 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant carrying a mutation that appears to make it more transmissible, and advised states to increase testing.

Below is what we know about the variant.

WHAT IS DELTA PLUS?

The variant, called "Delta Plus" in India, was first reported in a Public Health England bulletin on June 11.

It is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first detected in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Some scientists worry that the mutation, coupled with other existing features of the Delta variant, could make it more transmissible.

"The mutation K417N has been of interest as it is present in the Beta variant (B.1.351 lineage), which was reported to have immune evasion property," India's health ministry said in a statement.

Shahid Jameel, a top Indian virologist, said the K417N was known to reduce the effectiveness of a cocktail of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

WHERE ALL IT HAS BEEN FOUND?

As of June 16, at least 197 cases has been found from 11 countries - Britain (36), Canada (1), India (8), Japan (15), Nepal (3), Poland (9), Portugal (22), Russia (1), Switzerland (18), Turkey (1), the United States (83).

India said on Wednesday around 40 cases of the variant have been observed in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with "no significant increase in prevalence". The earliest case in India is from a sample taken on April 5.

Britain said its first 5 cases were sequenced on April 26 and they were contacts of individuals who had travelled from, or transited through, Nepal and Turkey.

No deaths were reported among the UK and Indian cases.

WHAT ARE THE WORRIES?

Studies are ongoing in India and globally to test the effectiveness of vaccines against this mutation.

"WHO is tracking this variant as part of the Delta variant, as we are doing for other Variants of Concern with additional mutations," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"For the moment, this variant does not seem to be common, currently accounting for only a small fraction of the Delta sequences ... Delta and other circulating Variants of Concern remain a higher public health risk as they have demonstrated increases in transmission," it said.

But India's health ministry warned that regions where it has been found "may need to enhance their public health response by focusing on surveillance, enhanced testing, quick contact-tracing and priority vaccination."

There are worries Delta Plus would inflict another wave of infections on India after it emerged from the world's worst surge in cases only recently.

"The mutation itself may not lead to a third wave in India - that also depends on COVID-appropriate behaviour, but it could be one of the reasons," said Tarun Bhatnagar, a scientist with the state-run Indian Council for Medical Research.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shahid Jameel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Mutation#Delta Plus#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

What to know about the delta variant first detected in India

The delta variant, which was first detected in India and which now makes up 6% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States, has prompted recent calls from President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci for more Americans to get vaccinated. While prevalence of the variant, also known as B.1.617.2,...
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

In Oman, fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman announced Tuesday that its doctors have detected a potentially fatal fungal infection afflicting some coronavirus patients, the first such known cases on the Arabian Peninsula as the sultanate faces a surge in COVID-19 infections that has swamped its hospitals. The country's Health Ministry...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Sydney in ‘scariest period’ of pandemic amid Delta outbreak. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), reported a double digit rise in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
ScienceMedscape News

Case Reports Identify Guillain-Barré Variants After COVID Vaccination

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare peripheral nerve disorder that can occur after certain types of viral and bacterial infections, has not to date been definitively linked to infection by SARS-CoV-2 or with vaccination against the virus, despite surveillance searching for such associations.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

What the Delta variant could mean for Covid-19 in the United States

A coronavirus variant first spotted in India is poised to become the dominant one in the United States, where infectious disease modelers say it could cause a "resurgence" of Covid-19 later this year. And it may already account for 1 in every 5 infections nationwide, experts say. The Delta variant,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a "variant of concern."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

Are Current Vaccines Effective Against Coronavirus Variants?

Current vaccines were designed to work against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. But as the virus evolves around the world, new variants are emerging that seem to evade the human immune system. Several strains are concerning for public health because they're more transmissible and/or more deadly — notably the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants first detected in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India.
Public HealthWebMD

CDC: Delta Variant From India a ‘Variant of Concern’

June 16, 2021-- The CDC has officially classified the delta variant of the coronavirus as a “variant of concern” to monitor in the U.S. The variant, which was first identified in India and is also known as B.1.617.2, now accounts for 10% of cases in the U.S. and is spreading quickly. The variant led to a surge in cases in India and is prevalent across the U.K., which has led to a delay in reopening.
ScienceHartford Courant

The delta variant: What scientists know

The supercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is responsible for about 1 in 5 COVID-19 cases in the United States, and its prevalence has doubled in the last two weeks, heath officials said Tuesday. First identified in India, Delta is one of several “variants of concern,” as designated by the...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Delta variant to become predominant mutation across US: CDC

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): The Delta variant is the second most prevalent coronavirus mutation in the US and is predicted to become the predominant one in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday (local time). "An estimated 25 percent...
Public HealthCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to nearly every state in the US, feeding health experts' concern over potential Covid-19 spikes in the fall. The variant was first identified in India and is now considered a variant of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning scientists believe it can spread more easily or cause more severe disease.